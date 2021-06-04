PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro (2-3), sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.

Pirates reel in Marlins
Booker scores 47, Suns eliminate champion Lakers, 113-100
Booker scores 47, Suns eliminate champion Lakers, 113-100

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Coming to Twitter: Sponsored videos from college athletes

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

A company that has partnered with dozens of college athletic departments on name, image and likeness programming announced a deal with Twitter on Thursday that will allow athletes to monetize video posts on the social media platform.

Jordan's jump: Chiles soaring into Olympic contention
Jordan's jump: Chiles soaring into Olympic contention

  • By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jordan Chiles didn't think she'd be here. Certainly not on the cusp of an Olympic berth. Or with the greatest gymnast of all time as a teammate and trusted friend. Or with her joy for the sport she's dedicated her life to renewed.

James Madison stuns No. 1 seed Oklahoma in WCWS opener

  • By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kate Gordon hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings Thursday in the opening game of the Women's College World Series.

Rantanen scores OT winner, Avs up 2-0 in series vs. Knights
Rantanen scores OT winner, Avs up 2-0 in series vs. Knights

  • By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer outdueled fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Marc-Andre Fleury and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Doncic scores 42 and leads Mavs over Clippers 105-100
Doncic scores 42 and leads Mavs over Clippers 105-100

  • By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks edged the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Record onslaught: Dodgers score 11 in 1st to rout Cards 14-3
Record onslaught: Dodgers score 11 in 1st to rout Cards 14-3

  • By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first — their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles — during a 14-3 blowout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Baez, Rizzo lead surging Cubs past Padres 6-1
Baez, Rizzo lead surging Cubs past Padres 6-1

  • By MATT CARLSON Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.