NEW YORK (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates' Pablo Reyes was suspended 80 games on Wednesday under the major league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone.
He became the second player in three days suspended for Boldenone, which is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses. Houston pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season on Monday following a positive test for Boldenone, his second violation of the major league drug program.