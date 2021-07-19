PITTSBURGH (AP) - Henry Davis loved his time at Louisville. It's what helped make the hard-hitting catcher the first overall pick in the amateur draft.
Still, he was eager to move on. So rather than mess around negotiating with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Davis practically sprinted to the bargaining table to get something done, signing with Pittsburgh on Sunday just a week after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called his name.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to complete a huge comeback and the New York Mets overcame an embarrassing gaffe by All-Star pitcher Taijuan Walker to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Sunday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 10-4 Sunday in the completion of a game suspended the previous night because of a shooting outside the stadium.
For a man tabbed as swimming’s next superstar, Caeleb Dressel couldn’t be more disinterested. Of course, he cares about being fast in the pool. He just isn’t into anyone else’s expectations or comparisons. Fame isn’t his thing, either.
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix when a spirited first lap battle Sunday with Lewis Hamilton sent the Dutchman spinning hard into a barrier.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is out indefinitely with a strained oblique and ace Jacob deGrom is sidelined with forearm tightness, the NL East leaders announced Saturday in their latest round of health setbacks.
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun was involved in another controversial finish, awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall.
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — Rose Zhang won the U.S. Girls’ Junior on Saturday at Columbia Country Club, beating local favorite Bailey Davis 6 and 4 in the 36-hole final to become the eighth player to win both the junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur.
SANDWICH, England (AP) — Even with his swing getting loose over the final hour Saturday, Louis Oosthuizen walked off the 18th green with a one-stroke lead at the British Open and another shot at ending his 11-year wait for a second major title.
PITTSBURGH - For the Steelers, the first full weekend in August will be a lot of pomp and circumstance mixed with a little bit of in-stadium preparation. As fans in Canton fete the likes of Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Donnie Shell and the late Bill Nunn, those inductions will be…
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a testy 4-1 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres set a franchise record for runs in a 24-8 blowout of the Washington Nationals on Friday night.