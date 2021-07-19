PITTSBURGH (AP) - Henry Davis loved his time at Louisville. It's what helped make the hard-hitting catcher the first overall pick in the amateur draft.

Still, he was eager to move on. So rather than mess around negotiating with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Davis practically sprinted to the bargaining table to get something done, signing with Pittsburgh on Sunday just a week after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called his name.

Mets rally past Bucs

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to complete a huge comeback and the New York Mets overcame an embarrassing gaffe by All-Star pitcher Taijuan Walker to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Sunday.

Mandaloun takes controversial Haskell at Monmouth on DQ.

  • By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun was involved in another controversial finish, awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall.

Cowher hopes to call one last blitz for Steelers

PITTSBURGH - For the Steelers, the first full weekend in August will be a lot of pomp and circumstance mixed with a little bit of in-stadium preparation. As fans in Canton fete the likes of Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Donnie Shell and the late Bill Nunn, those inductions will be…