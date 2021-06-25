ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bryan Reynolds had a three-run homer among his three hits, Chad Kuhl pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak against the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-2 victory Thursday night.

Adam Frazier and Phillip Evans also homered for Pittsburgh in its first win over St. Louis since Sept. 18, 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

National Sports
AP

Ex-Blackhawk sues team, alleging sexual assault by assistant

  • The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — An unidentified former Chicago Blackhawks player says in a lawsuit against the team that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted him in 2010 during a playoff run to a Stanley Cup title and that the team did nothing after he informed a now-retired employee.

Kentucky to allow college athletes to earn off likeness
National Sports
AP

Kentucky to allow college athletes to earn off likeness

  • By BRUCE SCHREINER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Thursday allowing the state's college athletes — including players on the nationally renowned Kentucky and Louisville men's basketball teams — to make money through the use of their name, image or likeness.

+7
Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons
National Sports
AP

Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons

  • By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth and the San Diego Padres, who hit three solo homers off Trevor Bauer, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Wednesday night for their first three-game sweep of the NL West rivals in eight seasons.

+2
White Sox upend Pirates
National Sports

White Sox upend Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday.