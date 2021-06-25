ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bryan Reynolds had a three-run homer among his three hits, Chad Kuhl pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak against the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-2 victory Thursday night.
Adam Frazier and Phillip Evans also homered for Pittsburgh in its first win over St. Louis since Sept. 18, 2020.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Davies and three Chicago Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, blanking the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night and tying the record for most no-hitters in a single baseball season since 1900.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in a dominant third quarter, beating newly returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 on Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
MONTREAL (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime, Carey Price stopped 37 shots and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years following a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.
CHICAGO (AP) — An unidentified former Chicago Blackhawks player says in a lawsuit against the team that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted him in 2010 during a playoff run to a Stanley Cup title and that the team did nothing after he informed a now-retired employee.
By BRUCE SCHREINER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Thursday allowing the state's college athletes — including players on the nationally renowned Kentucky and Louisville men's basketball teams — to make money through the use of their name, image or likeness.
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Lucky losers Max Purcell and Kwon Soon-woo won quarterfinals at the grass-court Eastbourne tournament Thursday, marking the first time in ATP Tour history that more than one man who lost in qualifying reached the semifinals of the same event.
The NCAA is lurching toward a temporary, patchwork solution in addressing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes, a hyperlocal approach to allow everyone to earn money off their fame starting July 1 without uniform national rules.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is “extremely worried” that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the Imperial Palace said Thursday with the games opening in one month.
Troy Vincent wrapped up the NFL’s three-day General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit with a passionate plea to anyone who still thinks there aren’t worthy Black candidates for head coaching positions.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth and the San Diego Padres, who hit three solo homers off Trevor Bauer, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Wednesday night for their first three-game sweep of the NL West rivals in eight seasons.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Transgender runner CeCe Telfer will not be allowed to compete in the women's 400-meter hurdles at U.S. Olympic trials because Telfer has not met the conditions World Athletics established in its eligibility regulations for certain women's events.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Spencer Jones scored on Brendan Beck's wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to keep Vanderbilt alive in the College World Series with a 6-5 victory over Stanford.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trae Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City manager Mike Matheny warned opponents that if they act like Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi and ask umpires to check Royals pitchers for sticky substances, it would provoke his team.