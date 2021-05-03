PITTSBURGH (AP) - Carlos Martnez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Bryan Rust scored two unassisted goals, Tristan Jarry made 23 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Washington Capitals 3-O Saturday night to reclaim first place in the East Division.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - John Velazquez was in a familiar place, in the lead aboard Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby and holding off the stretch bid of three challengers. This time, Bob Baffert couldn't believe what he was seeing.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso capped New York's six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night.
DALLAS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 27 points, Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento beat Dallas 111-99 on Sunday night, giving the also-ran Kings a season sweep of the playoff-contending Mavericks.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.J. Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beatty drove in seven, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers 16-4 on Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to gain his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and the New York Yankees beat the Tigers 2-0 Sunday to complete their first series sweep this season and get back to .500.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned from a sprained right ankle to play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in the first of two straight games with the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers flirted with the most lopsided victory in NBA history before beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 on Saturday night.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored twice and Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight year.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby by a half-length, making Bob Baffert the winningest trainer in the race’s 147-year history with seven.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shortly after selecting Trevor Lawrence to open the NFL draft, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer turned to general manager Trent Baalke and jokingly asked about making a move for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Alex Palou will start on the pole for the IndyCar Series' first oval race of the season at Texas after qualifying was canceled Saturday because of overnight rain and morning mist.
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown hit a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds remaining in overtime, Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points and the Boston Celtics rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 on Friday night.