Pirates take two of three from Tigers

Photo by AP. Pittsburgh's Colin Moran smacks a go-ahead RBI single during the eighth inning on Thursday.

DETROIT (AP) - Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo's drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Thursday.

Colin Moran and Erik Gonzlez hit RBI singles with two outs in the eighth.

DETROIT (AP) - Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo's drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Thursday.

Penguins burn Devils, 5-1
Penguins burn Devils, 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 19th goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on Thursday night.

Padres hold off Dodgers 3-2 in resumption of SoCal rivalry
Padres hold off Dodgers 3-2 in resumption of SoCal rivalry

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurickson Profar singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, and the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in Southern California's lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

Bucks start out strong, defeat 76ers 124-117
Bucks start out strong, defeat 76ers 124-117

  • By RICH ROVITO Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and Khris Middleton had 24 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 124-117 on Thursday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

Longhorn Band will be required to play 'The Eyes of Texas'
Longhorn Band will be required to play 'The Eyes of Texas'

  • By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has announced that its traditional marching and pep bands will be required to play “The Eyes of Texas” when they return to performing, but a new band will also be created that won't play the school song with racist elements in its past.

Scherzer's 9 K's, Avila RBI double lift Nats past Cards 1-0
Scherzer's 9 K's, Avila RBI double lift Nats past Cards 1-0

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out nine in six innings to move up to No. 21 on the career Ks leaderboard, and Alex Avila drove in the game's lone run with one of his two doubles, helping the Washington Nationals edge the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on a windy Wednesday.

IIHF: Women's world hockey championships in Canada postponed

  • By JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writer

The women’s world hockey championship tournament in Canada has been postponed indefinitely after health officials in Nova Scotia informed the International Ice Hockey Federation the province’s borders are being closed due to COVID-19 concerns, an IIHF official said Wednesday.