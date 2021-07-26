PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The trade is pending physicals. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal.

National Sports
AP

Lynch, Soler and Perez lead Royals over Tigers 6-1

  • BY CODY FRIESEN Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers Sunday.

National Sports
AP

Americans seek more swimming medals on Day 3 of Tokyo Games

  • By JENNA FRYER AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The Americans try to add to their impressive first day haul of swimming medals on Day 3 of the Tokyo Games when some of their top competitors get back in the pool Monday, while the U.S. women’s basketball team starts its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal.