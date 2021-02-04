Pitt upsets No. 16 Virginia Tech

Photo by AP. Pitt's Xavier Johnson grabs a loose ball during the first half of Wednesday night's game against Virginia Tech.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 32 points and Pittsburgh beat No. 16 Virginia Tech 83-72 on Wednesday night to end a three-game skid.

Johnson had been slumping, scoring a total of 26 points in the three losses, and was held out of Pitt's starting lineup for the first time this season and second time in his three-year career. He shot 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, as the Panthers (9-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) had their way against a usually stingy Virginia Tech defense.

