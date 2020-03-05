Pitt women snap skid, stun Fighting Irish, 67-65

GREENSBORO, S.C. (AP) - Dayshanette Harris hit the go-ahead jumper with 2.7 seconds to play and stole Notre Dame's ensuing inbound pass as Pittsburgh beat the Fighting Irish 67-65 Wednesday for its second-ever victory in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Pitt (5-25) snapped a 12-game skid in the series, dating to Feb. 3, 2009, and likely put an end to a string of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances by the Fighting Irish. The Panthers, who had lost nine straight games overall, won for just the second time since beating Mississippi 58-50 on Nov. 30.