CHICAGO (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left wrist.
Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He also used his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Robert MacIntyre was 12 tournaments into his rookie season on the European Tour when he wanted to go home to Scotland, a surprise only because of his blue-collar nature to never shy away from a fight.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Jordan Spieth tapped in for par to win the British Open for his third major and 11th victory in just five years on the PGA Tour. He never imagined he would go 1,351 days before he felt that way again.
BOSTON (AP) - Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston's five-goal second period, and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Spieth ended a slump that lasted nearly four years, closing with a 6-under 66 on Sunday to win the Valero Texas Open for his first victory since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.
NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán was cheered by Yankees fans in his return from a domestic violence suspension but struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three runs in three innings on Sunday.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Dake ended Jordan Burroughs' decade of dominance in American wrestling, making the Olympics for the first time with a sweep in the men's freestyle 74-kilogram finals at the U.S. trials Saturday night.
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Patty Tavatanakit opened a five-stroke lead on another hot and windy afternoon at the ANA Inspiration, all but crushing her challengers' hopes with a striking combination of power and touch.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander José Berríos pitched six hitless innings and Taylor Rogers kept the bid intact through seven against the Milwaukee Brewers, who also had a no-hitter going until Corbin Burnes' gem was ended in the seventh by a solo homer.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos stood over, flexed and jawed at St. Louis pitcher Jake Woodford after scoring, setting off a series of scuffles that included relievers shoving in the outfield as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cardinals 9-6 Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials in Indiana said Saturday they are investigating whether anyone was exposed to COVID-19 by Alabama residents following Friday night’s death of a Crimson Tide fan who was in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament last weekend.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Japanese teenager Tsubasa Kajitani overcame a double bogey on the 17th hole by closing with a superb par save, getting her into a playoff that she won on the first extra hole Saturday to capture the Augusta National Women's Amateur.