Polamalu: I'll be back!

Photo by AP. Although he admits he doesn't follow the Steelers much these days, Troy Polamalu says his relationship with the organization is 'great' and plans to attend a game this season for the first time since he retired in 2015.
Photo by AP. Troy Polamalu, one of the most popular Steelers in team history, says he'll be back in Pittsburgh this season.
Photo by AP. Although he admits he doesn't follow the Steelers much these days, Troy Polamalu says his relationship with the organization is 'great' and plans to attend a game this season for the first time since he retired in 2015.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Troy Polamalu can be elusive, if not reclusive. He avoids the public eye much like he once weaved through and away from would-be tacklers after picking off a pass in the secondary and heading for the opposing end zone.
But Polamalu is approaching something he'd never want to run from - induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That will come next month in Canton, Ohio, with Polamalu surrounded by Steelers friends, family and fans as he's recognized with the game's greatest honor. Speaking ahead of the enshrinement ceremony, Polamalu reflected on his relationship with the organization as "great" and even promised that he'll make it back to Pittsburgh for a game for the first time since he retired in 2015.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Troy Polamalu can be elusive, if not reclusive. He avoids the public eye much like he once weaved through and away from would-be tacklers after picking off a pass in the secondary and heading for the opposing end zone.
SANDWICH, England (AP) - Jordan Spieth rolled in putts like it was 2017. Louis Oosthuizen put those runner-up finishes in the last two majors out of mind and soared to the top of the leaderboard. They gave the British Open a familiar feel on Thursday.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shifting power to conferences and campuses and reconsidering how schools are aligned.
Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching the team with the idea, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — As remarkable as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in delivering MVP-caliber performances during the NBA Finals while playing with an injured knee, there have been games in which he was good but not great.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers waited 32 years to win the World Series again. The road to a repeat championship is never easy, and they head into the second half of the season hoping the worst of the bumps along the way are behind them.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker put on a spectacular shooting peformance through the first three quarters Wednesday night in the NBA Finals and seemed poised to help the Phoenix Suns take a commanding lead in the series.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams have been notified by FIBA that their petitions to play for Nigeria in the upcoming Olympics were denied because they played for the U.S. for too long, said two people familiar with the situation.
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by nearly two weeks through July 27 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge on Wednesday nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fai…
Of all the thousands of miles, dizzying days of suffering and countless moments of self-doubt, the one that sticks out most to Lachlan Morton came high in the Alps, where a monster day of cycling along the route of the Tour de France had left him burned and blistered and feeling despair.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars said Wednesday that coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by lawyers for Black players suing former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle for discrimination.