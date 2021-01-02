CLEVELAND (AP) - The Browns ended 2020 without practicing for their first game in 2021. COVID-19 has Cleveland's playoff hopes in peril.

Issues with the virus intensified Thursday for the Browns as top cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith tested positive and were ruled out for Sunday's game. The team also canceled practice as it prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers - with a playoff spot up for grabs.

