Racing This Week

August 25, 2021
0
0
0
0
0

Bruning making a name at LLWS
Sports
AP

Bruning making a name at LLWS

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT (AP) — Ella Bruning has become the person everyone wants to talk to in South Williamsport this week.

+12
First Paralympic gold medal goes to Paige Greco of Australia
Sports
AP

First Paralympic gold medal goes to Paige Greco of Australia

  • By STEPHEN WADE - AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Cyclist Paige Greco of Australia claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, winning the 3,000-meter pursuit on Wednesday on the velodrome track. Wang Xiaomei of China was second and bronze went to Denise Schindler.

+8
Pollock, Urías lead Dodgers past slumping Padres 5-2
Sports
AP

Pollock, Urías lead Dodgers past slumping Padres 5-2

  • By RICHARD J. MARCUS - Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AJ Pollock hit a two-run single and robbed Manny Machado of a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the sinking San Diego Padres 5-2 on Tuesday night in a series opener between NL West rivals headed in opposite directions.

+8
Brewers rally for 4 in 7th, beat Reds 7-4 to increase lead
Sports
AP

Brewers rally for 4 in 7th, beat Reds 7-4 to increase lead

  • By RICH ROVITO - Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Omar Narváez hit a tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning, Kolten Wong added a two-run homer in the eighth and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Tuesday night.

+11
Yankees hit 3 HRs, hold off Braves 5-4 for 11th straight win
Sports
AP

Yankees hit 3 HRs, hold off Braves 5-4 for 11th straight win

  • By CHARLES ODUM - AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Wandy Peralta retired Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded for the final out, and the New York Yankees held off the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in a thriller Tuesday night to extend their longest winning streak in 36 years to 11 games.

Sports
AP

Mize shuts down Cardinals, adds RBI in Tigers' 4-3 win

  • Chris McCosky - The Detroit News (TNS)

ST. LOUIS — AJ Hinch was asked before the game if he thought his starting pitcher Casey Mize would be ready to hit, since, you know, he never has. Not even at Auburn.

+6
Cruz leads Rays past Phillies with bat and, yes, mitt
Sports
AP

Cruz leads Rays past Phillies with bat and, yes, mitt

  • By AARON BRACY - Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Tuesday night.

+4
Belt homers twice for career-best 19, Giants drub Mets 8-0
Sports
AP

Belt homers twice for career-best 19, Giants drub Mets 8-0

  • By JAKE SEINER - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Belt hit two of San Francisco's four home runs to push his career-best total to 19, rookie Sammy Long pitched into the sixth inning and the Giants trounced the slumping New York Mets 8-0 Tuesday night.

+7
Abreu hits 3-run HR, Cease fans 7, White Sox beat Jays 5-2
Sports
AP

Abreu hits 3-run HR, Cease fans 7, White Sox beat Jays 5-2

  • By IAN HARRISON - Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched seven effective innings, José Abreu hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox stopped a three-game slide by topping the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Sports
AP

Nelson Cruz plays first, leads Rays past Phillies

  • Marc Topkin - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — The Rays on Tuesday risked playing Nelson Cruz at first base for the first time in his career to keep his bat in the lineup for the DH-less interleague game against the Phillies.

Sports
AP

Sun top Aces 76-62 in 1st place showdown; January scores 19

  • AP

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Briann January scored a season-high 19 points, DaWanna Bonner added 18 and the Connecticut Sun clinched a playoff berth with a 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night in a showdown between the top two WNBA teams.

+5
Early returns: Rookie Smith-Marsette gives Vikings a spark
Sports
AP

Early returns: Rookie Smith-Marsette gives Vikings a spark

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL - AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Ihmir Smith-Marsette was feeling good enough about his return ability the other night — well, he seemingly always has — that he fielded a kickoff more than halfway into Minnesota's end zone and did not hesitate to run it out.

+7
Torrens' 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A's
Sports
AP

Torrens' 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A's

  • By JANIE McCAULEY - AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win Tuesday.

Titans' COVID outbreak up to 4; Vrabel got antibody therapy
Sports
AP

Titans' COVID outbreak up to 4; Vrabel got antibody therapy

  • By TERESA M. WALKER - AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have ramped up precautions at their team headquarters with their COVID-19 outbreak growing to four, and coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he received a monoclonal antibody treatment under doctor's advice.

Babers says Syracuse to start season using 2 QBs
Sports
AP

Babers says Syracuse to start season using 2 QBs

  • AP

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers said Tuesday that when the season starts in less than two weeks the Orange will use two quarterbacks — two-year starter Tommy DeVito and dual-threat transfer Garrett Shrader.

Sports
AP

Pac-12 forms alliance with Big Ten and ACC, but the logistics are a work in progress

  • J. Brady McCollough - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The commissioners of the Pac-12, Big Ten and Atlantic Coast conferences made official Tuesday an alliance to chart a path forward for college athletics during an unprecedented time of "turmoil," but the logistics of how the collaboration will play out remain a work in progress.

Sports
AP

Celtics sign Josh Richardson to contract extension

  • AP

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have signed guard Josh Richardson to a contract extension, the latest in a flurry of moves by Boston as it tries to shore up its roster before training camp.

Sports
AP

Browns Davis suspended

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.