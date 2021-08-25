Racing This Week

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT (AP) — Ella Bruning has become the person everyone wants to talk to in South Williamsport this week.
- By STEPHEN WADE - AP Sports Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Cyclist Paige Greco of Australia claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, winning the 3,000-meter pursuit on Wednesday on the velodrome track. Wang Xiaomei of China was second and bronze went to Denise Schindler.
- By RICHARD J. MARCUS - Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — AJ Pollock hit a two-run single and robbed Manny Machado of a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the sinking San Diego Padres 5-2 on Tuesday night in a series opener between NL West rivals headed in opposite directions.
- By RICH ROVITO - Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Omar Narváez hit a tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning, Kolten Wong added a two-run homer in the eighth and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Tuesday night.
- Lynn Worthy - The Kansas City Star (TNS)
Defensive miscues put the Kansas City Royals in an early hole, and their offense never got started as the four-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night in Houston.
- By CHARLES ODUM - AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Wandy Peralta retired Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded for the final out, and the New York Yankees held off the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in a thriller Tuesday night to extend their longest winning streak in 36 years to 11 games.
- Chris McCosky - The Detroit News (TNS)
ST. LOUIS — AJ Hinch was asked before the game if he thought his starting pitcher Casey Mize would be ready to hit, since, you know, he never has. Not even at Auburn.
- By AARON BRACY - Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Tuesday night.
- By JAKE SEINER - AP Baseball Writer
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Belt hit two of San Francisco's four home runs to push his career-best total to 19, rookie Sammy Long pitched into the sixth inning and the Giants trounced the slumping New York Mets 8-0 Tuesday night.
- By IAN HARRISON - Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched seven effective innings, José Abreu hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox stopped a three-game slide by topping the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Tuesday night.
- Marc Topkin - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — The Rays on Tuesday risked playing Nelson Cruz at first base for the first time in his career to keep his bat in the lineup for the DH-less interleague game against the Phillies.
- By The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around the majors on Wednesday:
- Mike Persak - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Before Tuesday, JT Brubaker’s opponents had taken him deep in nine of his last 10 starts, and 18 times overall.
- By WES CROSBY - Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — JT Brubaker pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in nearly three months, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Tuesday night.
- Tom Krasovic - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
A.J. Preller and the Padres are rediscovering how hard baseball can be, when you’re hunting a playoff berth in a 162-game season.
- AP
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Briann January scored a season-high 19 points, DaWanna Bonner added 18 and the Connecticut Sun clinched a playoff berth with a 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night in a showdown between the top two WNBA teams.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was removed from Tuesday night's game with right knee discomfort.
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen scored 19 points and Elena Delle Donne added 18 to help the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-68 on Tuesday night.
- Michael Cunningham - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 finally announced their “historic alliance” Tuesday. You will be surprised to hear that the leaders of those sports conferences say the decision to join forces is all about the athletes.
- By DAVE CAMPBELL - AP Pro Football Writer
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Ihmir Smith-Marsette was feeling good enough about his return ability the other night — well, he seemingly always has — that he fielded a kickoff more than halfway into Minnesota's end zone and did not hesitate to run it out.
- By ALAIN POUPART - Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ three first-team wide receivers all practiced Tuesday, a first for training camp.
- By ARNIE STAPLETON - AP Pro Football Writer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos coach Vic Fangio needs more time to declare Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock as his starting quarterback.
- By FRED GOODALL - AP Sports Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop will miss this weekend’s preseason finale against Houston after testing positive for COVID-19.
- By JANIE McCAULEY - AP Baseball Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win Tuesday.
- By TERESA M. WALKER - AP Pro Football Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have ramped up precautions at their team headquarters with their COVID-19 outbreak growing to four, and coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he received a monoclonal antibody treatment under doctor's advice.
- AP
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers said Tuesday that when the season starts in less than two weeks the Orange will use two quarterbacks — two-year starter Tommy DeVito and dual-threat transfer Garrett Shrader.
- By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. - AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jamien Sherwood always liked having C.J. Mosley roaming the field for his defense in the video games he played a few years ago.
- By JOHN MARSHALL - AP Basketball Writer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona built enough momentum two years ago to get the interim tag removed from coach Shane Burcar's title.
- Selby Lopez - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — If the NBA allowed coaches and front-office members to play games, the Mavericks just might be a contender.
- By The Associated Press
LSU has become the third Power 5 school to announce that it will require fans attending games who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19 or a recent negative test.
- Alex Andrejev - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
NASCAR’s Cup Series has one race remaining in the regular season as drivers battle for points heading into playoffs. The Coke Zero 400 at Daytona is 7 p.m. Saturday on NBC.
- AP
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — After ending his 2020 season with a disappointing performance in the NFC championship game, cornerback Kevin King stayed with the Green Bay Packers rather than leaving via free agency.
- By STEVE DOUGLAS - AP Sports Writer
Moise Kean's Everton career just cannot get going.
- Rick Stroud - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs’ joint practices with the Titans did come with a price.
- Kellis Robinett - The Wichita Eagle (TNS)
The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced a first-of-its-kind conference alliance Tuesday that commissioners from each league expect will bring stability to an unsteady college sports landscape.
- J. Brady McCollough - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The commissioners of the Pac-12, Big Ten and Atlantic Coast conferences made official Tuesday an alliance to chart a path forward for college athletics during an unprecedented time of "turmoil," but the logistics of how the collaboration will play out remain a work in progress.
- AP
BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have signed guard Josh Richardson to a contract extension, the latest in a flurry of moves by Boston as it tries to shore up its roster before training camp.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.
- Bob Condotta - The Seattle Times (TNS)
RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks on Tuesday officially re-signed Luke Willson and the veteran tight end was expected to take part in practice in the afternoon.
