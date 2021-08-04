Racing This Week

Racing This Week
0
0
0
0
0

Faneca's goal realized
National Sports

Faneca's goal realized

NEW YORK (AP) - Alan Faneca cracked open a fresh notebook at the start of each of his 13 NFL seasons and diligently filled it throughout the year with anything he thought might help him.

NCAA gender equity review recommends combined Final Four
National Sports
AP

NCAA gender equity review recommends combined Final Four

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer

A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men's and women's Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women's basketball programs.

Polamalu: A unique talent
National Sports

Polamalu: A unique talent

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers, like most NFL teams, enter the draft with a group of players they'd like to find a way to land with their first pick.

+6
EXPLAINER: Why track cycling records are falling at Olympics
National Sports
AP

EXPLAINER: Why track cycling records are falling at Olympics

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

IZU, Japan (AP) — Everybody expected records to fall when the track cycling program began at the Tokyo Olympics, but nobody expected the German women's pursuit squad to shatter the mark held by the two-time and defending gold medalists from Britain. Or the Chinese to lower their team sprint …

Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul move quickly in NBA free agency
National Sports
AP

Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul move quickly in NBA free agency

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA’s free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball on his way to the Chicago Bulls while Chris Paul and Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams.