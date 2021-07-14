Racing This Week

DENVER (AP) - A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too.
DENVER (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admired his 468-foot screamer for a moment before bouncing into his triumphant home run trot at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had surgery Tuesday to repair a partial tear of his right ACL, an injury the Los Angeles Clippers did not specify as he sat out the team's first-ever Western Conference finals appearance.
CHICAGO (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville has offered to participate in the Chicago Blackhawks' review of allegations by a former player who says he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.
DENVER (AP) — Fashion forward? Maybe more like fashion faux pas. The fans on social media weren't exactly raving about the new All-Star jerseys that were on display Tuesday night.
USA Basketball finally made it look easy again.
DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field (all times local):
Both the U.S. Olympic team and the WNBA All-Stars expect a competitive game in the league's showcase Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo pointed to a pair of scratches, one on his forehead and the other on his cheek.
NEW YORK (AP) — No team has been playing better than Minnesota the past few weeks as the WNBA enters its month-long Olympic break.
DENVER (AP) — Seven-inning doubleheaders and starting extra innings with runners on second are likely to be dropped by Major League Baseball after this season.
Roger Federer will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, writing on social media Tuesday that he “experienced a setback" with his knee during the grass-court season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne made sure to stick around Nashville longer than usual after the season ended with the Predators' first-round playoff exit.
After signing with Minnesota together, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter are being bought out together.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — For some Native Hawaiians, surfing’s Olympic debut is both a celebration of a cultural touchstone invented by their ancestors, and an extension of the racial indignities seared into the history of the game and their homeland.
Washington will not have any kind of Native American imagery as part of its next name, and the subject is still evolving across sports in the year since the storied NFL franchise dropped arguably the most polarizing moniker left in the pros.
DENVER (AP) - Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini on Monday night in the final at Coors Field.
DENVER (AP) - Shohei Ohtani will be the American League's starting pitcher in tonight's All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation.
DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso danced to his second straight Home Run Derby title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — These games don’t count. Right now, that is the only saving grace for USA Basketball.
DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks traded two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick.
DENVER (AP) — The gold-plated necklace Fernando Tatis Jr. wore for the All-Star festivities was both flashy and eye-catching — just like his game.
Jamahl Mosley first got noticed as someone with NBA coaching potential when he was hired by the Denver Nuggets as a development coach 16 years ago.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Hardaway has wanted Larry Brown to coach with him ever since he took over at his alma mater. Three years later, they have that chance at Memphis.
Jacob Steinmetz's blazing fastball helped make him a baseball draft trailblazer.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Captain Steven Stamkos wore a T-shirt bearing the message “BACK TO BOAT” and setting the tone for another signature Champa Bay celebration.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge was sympathetic Monday to horse trainer Bob Baffert’s claims that his May suspension by the New York Racing Association — after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test — was unconstitutional.
CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 is open to the possibility of her client participating in the team's review of the accusations under the right conditions.
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan have turned over their investigation into the fireworks death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to a prosecutor for review.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo shook his head, unwilling to place himself in the class of the only player with a longer streak of 40-point games in an NBA Finals.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker’s impressive postseason run has hit one of its first real speed bumps.
NEW YORK (AP) - Wilmer Difo's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh's biggest comeback of the season, and the Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 6-5 Sunday.
DENVER (TNS) - There's nothing more important right now to the Pirates than adding talent, the foundation to support their build toward brighter days. There's no easier way to do that - especially for them - than holding the first overall pick in the MLB draft.
DENVER (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are getting a Max Muncy do-over.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chris Paul calls Deandre Ayton the anchor of the Phoenix Suns' defense.
LONDON (AP) — Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the …
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir by three strokes.
