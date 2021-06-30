Racing This Week

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews revealed Wednesday that he missed this past season while dealing with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There was more slipping and sliding Wednesday at Wimbledon, and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu made another early Grand Slam exit when she lost to Alice Cornet in the first round, 6-2, 6-1.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi State's first three wins in the College World Series were one-run games. The Bulldogs' fourth was a blowout, and it was well-timed.
DENVER (AP) - German Mrquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka'ai Tom's single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies 8-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The loser of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final has won the championship each of the past three years.
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito heard what Josh Donaldson said, and he was none too pleased.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young's absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez powered a long-awaited onslaught from New York's star-studded lineup, helping the Yankees overcome two more home runs by big league leader Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-5 Tuesday night.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez was hitless through seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextension of his left knee and will not return to the Milwaukee Bucks' Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games, and the Washington Nationals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Tuesday night to move above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:
Washington’s Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night with his 12th home run in 10 games, tying Albert Belle in 1995 for the most over that span since at least 1901.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night with his 12th home run in 10 games, tying Albert Belle in 1995 for the most over that span since at least 1901.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid ran away in the voting to win his second Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Tuesday, much like he blew away the competition while leading the league in points.
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young will miss the Atlanta Hawks' Game 4 of their Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night due to an ankle injury.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said his fourth-place ballclub is “as bad as you can be” right now, but he's not placing the blame on manager Aaron Boone or the coaching staff.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have been unflappable amid high stakes throughout these playoffs. They recovered from 0-2 deficits against Dallas and Utah to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers went into damage-control mode while introducing Chauncey Billups as their new coach Tuesday, amid questions about how they selected him over more experienced candidates and how sexual assault allegations were lodged against him nearly a quarte…
Dustin Johnson was never going to the Olympics. Justin Thomas was never going to miss them. And then there was Patrick Cantlay, who didn't have a choice.
The first man to represent China in the main draw at Wimbledon during the Open era was eliminated in the opening round Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on foreign substance, given a 10-game suspension Tuesday.
LONDON (AP) — England is unburdened by the weight of agonizing history: Germany has finally been beaten in a tournament again.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams accumulated 10 aces Tuesday by smacking serves at up to 114 mph — not quite like the old days, but not too shabby, either.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Climbing's standing as a niche sport has always been a part of its appeal.
Ken Eriksen predicts tight competition in softball as the sport returns to the Olympics.
LONDON (AP) — A British police officer was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for the killing of Dalian Atkinson, a former professional soccer player who died after being Tasered and kicked in the head.
The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers earned their sixth straight win by producing their biggest inning since manager Craig Counsell's playing days.
PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George scored 41 points, Reggie Jackson added 23 and the resilient Los Angeles Clippers staved off elimination by beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 on Monday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season, José Suarez pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief after Dylan Bundy threw up on the mound because of heat exhaustion and the Los Angeles Angels beat the troubled New York Yankees 5-3 Monday night.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:
NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Goldman finally got to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees — 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender.
