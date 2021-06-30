Racing This Week

June 30, 2021
Pirates held to one hit in 8-0 loss to Rockies

DENVER (AP) - German Mrquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka'ai Tom's single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies 8-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Yankees overcome Ohtani's 2 HRs, slug past Angels 11-5

  • By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez powered a long-awaited onslaught from New York's star-studded lineup, helping the Yankees overcome two more home runs by big league leader Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-5 Tuesday night.

Blazers introduce Billups, 'stand by' hire amid criticism
Blazers introduce Billups, 'stand by' hire amid criticism

  • By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers went into damage-control mode while introducing Chauncey Billups as their new coach Tuesday, amid questions about how they selected him over more experienced candidates and how sexual assault allegations were lodged against him nearly a quarte…

Ohtani's 26th homer starts Angels past reeling Yankees 5-3
Ohtani's 26th homer starts Angels past reeling Yankees 5-3

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season, José Suarez pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief after Dylan Bundy threw up on the mound because of heat exhaustion and the Los Angeles Angels beat the troubled New York Yankees 5-3 Monday night.