Racing This Week

July 28, 2021
0
0
0
0
0

+2
Beatdown in the 'Burgh
National Sports

Beatdown in the 'Burgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night.

+2
GLIMPSES: Fragments of detail tell different Olympic stories
National Sports
AP

GLIMPSES: Fragments of detail tell different Olympic stories

  • By The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — It's easy to think of the Olympics as epic, as a collection of significant moments stitched into a grand and thrilling narrative. And the Games are often certainly that. But sometimes the genius is in the details — not even the details of actual competition, necessarily, but the…

+3
New Pac-12 boss Kliavkoff doesn't see expansion as a must
National Sports
AP

New Pac-12 boss Kliavkoff doesn't see expansion as a must

  • By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Kliavkoff had a lot on his plate in his first couple of months as Pac-12 commissioner — visiting campuses, discussing possible expansion of the College Football Playoff and athletes now being able to profit off their names, images and likenesses. That was only the b…

GLIMPSES: Divers and water, merging in dramatic fashion
National Sports
AP

GLIMPSES: Divers and water, merging in dramatic fashion

  • By The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The goal of Olympics imagery is to be immersive — to surround a picture's viewer with the sense of being there. And perhaps more than most sports, diving is actually ABOUT immersion — that immersion that inevitably happens at the moment when diver and water meet.

+3
Audition time in secondary
National Sports

Audition time in secondary

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Standing at just 5 feet 9 inches tall, Mike Hilton was the smallest player on the Steelers defense last season. But filling Hilton's shoes at slot corner after he signed a free agent contract with the Bengals in March will be one of the bigger challenges for the coaching s…

+2
Alternate Olympic surfer: Rival 'selfish' for COVID report
National Sports
AP

Alternate Olympic surfer: Rival 'selfish' for COVID report

  • By SALLY HO Associated Press

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — An aggrieved Olympic surfing alternate forced into a futile race against time to catch a wave in Japan is slamming a competitor's officials as “selfish” for not being transparent about his rival's positive COVID-19 test that cost him a shot at the sport's historic Su…

+2
AP Source: Pelicans, Grizzlies, agree to multi-player trade
National Sports
AP

AP Source: Pelicans, Grizzlies, agree to multi-player trade

  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week's draft, a person familiar with the situation said.