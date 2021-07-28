Racing This Week

- By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a voluntary pay cut during the offseason.
- By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Bent over in exhaustion before serving. Resting on his racket between points. Grasping for a rubber tube blowing cool air next to his seat on changeovers. Two medical timeouts and one visit from a trainer.
- By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by first baseman Cody Bellinger in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Tuesday night.
- By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Ariarne Titmus has beaten Katie Ledecky again at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
- By The Associated Press
-
TOKYO (AP) — It's easy to think of the Olympics as epic, as a collection of significant moments stitched into a grand and thrilling narrative. And the Games are often certainly that. But sometimes the genius is in the details — not even the details of actual competition, necessarily, but the…
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
The NBA’s play-in tournament is back for at least one more season.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Kliavkoff had a lot on his plate in his first couple of months as Pac-12 commissioner — visiting campuses, discussing possible expansion of the College Football Playoff and athletes now being able to profit off their names, images and likenesses. That was only the b…
- By JOHN PYE AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — For rugby sevens veterans like Perry Baker, competing in the Olympics can involve a fine balance between gamesmanship and showmanship.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday, ending another frustrating year for Washington's 2019 World Series hero.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
-
Alex Ovechkin broke the news that he's staying with the Washington Capitals in true Ovi fashion with five exclamation points.
- By JENNA FRYER AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — It will be another busy day at the Aquatics Centre with five swimming finals and the men's diving synchronized springboard final on Thursday in Day 5 of coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
-
Reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc Andre Fleury has been traded from Vegas to Chicago and is contemplating his future, according to his agent.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
-
Texas and Oklahoma submitted a request Tuesday to join the Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.”
- By GREG BATES Associated Press
-
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout.
- By CLAIRE GALOFARO
-
TOKYO (AP) — Angelina Melnikova, a celebrated gymnast from Russia, was gliding around the parallel bars when breaking news started rocketing around the world: her competitor, American superstar Simone Biles, was scratched from the competition.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
-
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Japan won its second straight Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 Tuesday in an emotional repeat of their 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears.
- By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently sustaining an injury during the vault.
- By TERESA M. WALKER AP Sports Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Nigeria assistant coach Ruthie Bolton could only watch and yell at the television in a Japanese hotel room Tuesday as the Nigerians battled the U.S. women’s basketball team.
- By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
-
KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — The United States made it through to the quarterfinals of the women's Olympic soccer competition after a 0-0 draw with Australia on Tuesday before a group of Japanese schoolchildren.
- By The Associated Press
-
TOKYO (AP) — The goal of Olympics imagery is to be immersive — to surround a picture's viewer with the sense of being there. And perhaps more than most sports, diving is actually ABOUT immersion — that immersion that inevitably happens at the moment when diver and water meet.
- By JOSH DUBOW AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Alaska produced a gold medal swimmer, while host Japan won't get to celebrate a tennis gold medal after Naomi Osaka got knocked out early.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Somewhere between bringing a Masters green jacket home to Japan and trying to give the host nation an Olympic gold medal in golf, Hideki Matsuyama began to wonder if he would even get the chance to play.
TOKYO (AP) — Track coach Alberto Salazar has been permanently banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct.
- By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Sebastian Coe wants to ensure what happened this month to American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson won’t knock another athlete out of the Olympics in the future.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Damian Lillard was nearly flat on his back, trying to save a possession the U.S. couldn't afford to lose.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 19 points and 13 rebounds in her Olympic debut to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 81-72 on Tuesday in the opener for both teams.
- By DAIMON EKLUND Associated Press
-
SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 11-8 comeback win against the Houston Astros on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) - Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - A few days into training camp, Steelers outside linebackers Alex Highsmith and Melvin Ingram are tripping over themselves.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Standing at just 5 feet 9 inches tall, Mike Hilton was the smallest player on the Steelers defense last season. But filling Hilton's shoes at slot corner after he signed a free agent contract with the Bengals in March will be one of the bigger challenges for the coaching s…
- By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — A family legacy. A Greek tradition. An individual breakthrough.
- By SALLY HO Associated Press
-
ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — An aggrieved Olympic surfing alternate forced into a futile race against time to catch a wave in Japan is slamming a competitor's officials as “selfish” for not being transparent about his rival's positive COVID-19 test that cost him a shot at the sport's historic Su…
- By The Associated Press
-
TOKYO (AP) — The rains came to Tokyo on Tuesday morning.
- By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week's draft, a person familiar with the situation said.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
- By JERRY BEACH Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Muller threw five scoreless innings to earn his second big league win, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 2-0 on Monday afternoon in the opener of a doubleheader with seven-inning games.
