Racing This Week

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth and rookie Kim Ha-seong homered off Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell pitched five scoreless innings and the San Diego Padres got their third straight win against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2 Tuesday night.
PHOENIX (AP) — Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona's defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez's two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night.
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by the pandemic, are not looking like much fun: Not for athletes. Not for fans. And not for the Japanese public. They are caught between concerns about the coronavirus at a time when few are vaccinated on one side and politicians who hope to s…
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole’s strikeouts and spin rate dropped as he pitched for the first time since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on sticky substances, and Ryan O'Hearn and the Kansas City Royals rallied against the Yankees' bullpen for four runs in the eighth inning to beat New York Y…
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:
The Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise's worst record in nearly 30 years.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid all the back-and-forth about the feasibility of holding the Tokyo Olympics during the pandemic, there are early indications of viewer interest in the summer games.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco, a 20-year-old infielder considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, joined the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday and was in the starting lineup at third base against the Boston Red Sox for his major league debut.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — There’s more than a berth in the NBA Finals at stake when the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks square off for the Eastern Conference championship.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons clanked one free throw off the back of the rim, so he took a breather, fist-bumped Joel Embiid, paced, walked back to the line and bonked another shot.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief, Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single, and Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory Tuesday.
CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand, another major hit for a banged-up staff.
Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife’s footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal.
LONDON (AP) — At least England now knows it can rely on Raheem Sterling for goals.
MIAMI (AP) — Outfielder George Springer was in the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday night for only his fifth game this year, and this time he hopes to stay awhile.
Embedded in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's scathing rebuke of the NCAA and its rules were a few suggestions on how college sports can be reformed to avoid being sued into oblivion.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The typical celebration for many athletes who qualify for the Olympics revolves around one thing: food.
DALLAS (AP) — The 11 university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff authorized a continued evaluation of a proposed 12-team playoff on Tuesday that, if eventually adopted, could still be another five years away.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Sky are at full strength and moving up the WNBA standings after injuries got them off to a slow start.
Gerard Gallant is taking over a young team with potential as coach of the New York Rangers, just like his three previous stops.
LONDON (AP) — England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will have to remain in self-isolation until Monday after their contact with a coronavirus-infected opponent at the European Championship.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Kasper Schmeichel described his feelings after Denmark’s win over Russia at the European Championship with one word.
A look at what’s happening around the majors today:
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 11 in six brilliant innings to become the fastest big leaguer to reach 1,500 for his career, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series betwee…
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Bryan Reynolds isn't exactly the type to overanalyze things. He also really enjoys playing in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Long before donning his signature straw hat, the one that makes him easy to spot on the field at Steelers practice, Matt Canada was 20 years old, hitting the books as a regular college student, toiling away in business school but still with a football itch to scratch.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series on Monday night.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Houston Astros have held Baltimore without a hit through six innings Monday night, with Jake Odorizzi pitching the first five and the bullpen trying to complete a combined no-hitter.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The rooms in Tokyo practically had their names on them.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Maybe it was the heat that touched nearly 120 degrees down on the track. Maybe it was the jostling right after the starting gun that sent five or six runners scrambling to keep their feet.
A look at what’s happening around the majors today:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 12 members of the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team stepped on their boards and skated through a corridor of tall American flags in a joyful pack, headed toward an outdoor stage to meet the world together.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. track and field trials (all times local):
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark finally has a reason to celebrate at the European Championship.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have fired two high-ranking employees and will overhaul their legal and human resources departments on the recommendation of independent investigators hired to review the organization following allegations of sexual misconduct against former manager Mickey C…
