Racing This Week

PITTSBRUGH (AP) - Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night and a three-game winning streak.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven innings of five-hit ball and hit an early RBI double, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:
HOUSTON (AP) — Dicky Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench in one of the most legendary plays in college football history, has died.
LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A bright pink sheet hung near the entrance to the infield at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course congratulating local team owner Michael Shank on his Indianapolis 500 victory — another sign that Meyer Shank Racing is currently having a moment.
LONDON (AP) — Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final.
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — After 24 years, Speedway Motorsports officials could no longer allow drivers to have the final word in delaying the inevitable repaving of Atlanta Motor Speedway.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Hubert Hurkacz was 6 years old when Roger Federer won his first Wimbledon title.
PHOENIX (AP) — ESPN has replaced Rachel Nichols as its sideline reporter for the NBA Finals following a report detailing critical comments she made about Black colleague Maria Taylor.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo's status to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:
Brody Malone insists there is nothing special about his origin story. His parents signed him up for gymnastics when he was 3 because he couldn't — or more to the point, wouldn't — sit still.
Usain Bolt: 800-meter sprinter.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 11-1 on Monday night.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled after local organizers and Formula One couldn't come up with a compromise over Australia's strict travel and quarantine issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MIAMI (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects pitcher Trevor Bauer to be out beyond the seven-day administrative leave imposed by Major League Baseball slated to end Friday.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to be a pitcher and a hitter in his first All-Star Game next week, his Los Angeles Angels manager says.
MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson scored and Carey Price stopped 12 shots, sending the Montreal Canadiens into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.
A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco right-hander Kevin Gausman hasn't allowed a hit through six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, closing in on what would be the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.
USA Basketball women's national team director Carol Callan will step down after the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her role as the president of FIBA Americas.
As much as the oddsmakers may argue otherwise, there’s an excellent chance the Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their lone NBA title by winning it all again.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan to accept a full-time role after he led the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday, clearing the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time by beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-3 Monday.
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died.
The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):
LONDON (AP) — Luis Enrique thought for a couple of seconds, looked straight back at the questioner, and gave the curtest of replies.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, died Sunday. He was 77.
PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets 4-2 Sunday night to avoid a Subway Series sweep.
A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday:
Most of the members of Slovenia’s basketball team charged toward Luka Doncic moments after the final buzzer sounded Sunday, determined to get him onto their shoulders and carry their best player around the court in celebration.
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Jin Young Ko closed with seven straight pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Volunteers of America Classic, her first start since losing the No. 1 world ranking.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
DETROIT (AP) — Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth hole of a playoff.
NBC's coverage of the NHL ends after the Stanley Cup finals, but its impact on how the game is broadcast will carry on due to its different innovations in 15 years.
