NEW YORK (AP) - Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping the New York Rangers to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Kevin Rooney scored and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves as New York snapped a three-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.

Former MVP Pedroia calls it a career

BOSTON (AP) - Dustin Pedroia, the undersized and over-achieving second baseman who spurred the Boston Red Sox to a pair of World Series victories with his grit and a third, after a knee injury effectively ended his career, with his mouth, has retired.

No. 4 NC State women top Louisville for 2nd win over No. 1

  By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation's top-ranked team on its home floor for the second time this season, topping No. 1 Louisville 74-60 on Monday night.

Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires

  By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in his second season but played in a total of nine games in the last three years because of a knee injury, retired on Monday.

Super rematch: Hill burned Bucs repeatedly in 1st meeting
Super rematch: Hill burned Bucs repeatedly in 1st meeting

  By MARK LONG AP Pro Football Writer

Tyreek Hill sprinted past cornerback Carlton Davis again, caught the ball in stride and then cut so sharply that safety Mike Edwards ended up flailing at him with one arm near the sideline. Hill casually jogged a few more yards before pausing at the goal line and doing a backflip into the end zone.