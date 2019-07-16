Rays rally past Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) - Travis d'Arnaud hit three home runs, including a startling, three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman, and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame their Yankee Stadium woes to beat New York 5-4 on Monday night.
D'Arnaud went the other way on a full-count breaking ball, lofting a go-ahead drive that sailed over the leap of right fielder Aaron Judge. Several Rays players spilled from the dugout to congratulate d'Arnaud while a crowd of 43,173 fell silent.
The catcher tied a Tampa Bay record for homers in a game. It has been done five times, most recently by Evan Longoria in 2012.
The Yankees had been 49-0 this season when leading after eight innings. The Rays won for just the second time in seven games in the Bronx this year and cut the Yankees' lead in the AL East to five games.
RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 8
BOSTON - Rookie Michael Chavis hit a grand slam, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs for Boston on Monday night to lead the Red Sox to a 10-8 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Boston batted around for five runs in the first inning against starter Trent Thornton (3-7) and then sent 10 batters to the plate in the third, scoring five more.
Rick Porcello (7-7) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out two. Brandon Workman pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
INDIANS 8, TIGERS 6
CLEVELAND - Oscar Mercado hit his second home run of the game - a leadoff blast in the seventh inning - and the Cleveland Indians continued to dominate Detroit with an 8-6 win over the Tigers on Monday night.
Mercado, who came into the game in a 1-for-25 skid, homered into the bleachers in left field off Victor Alcntara (3-2) to break a 5-all tie. Mercado also hit a solo home run off Detroit starter Daniel Norris in the fifth.
The Indians have won nine of 10 against the Tigers this season, including eight in a row.
Jordy Mercer homered twice for Detroit, including a leadoff shot in the ninth off Brad Hand. Victor Reyes singled, but Hand retired the next three hitters, including Miguel Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos on strikeouts, for his 25th save in 26 chances.
BRAVES 4, BREWERS 2
MILWAUKEE - Freddie Freeman hit his 25th home run of the season, Max Fried pitched five scoreless innings and the Atlanta Braves' relievers hung on for a 4-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
The win marked the fifth straight for the first-place Braves who are now a season-best 21 games over .500.
Fried (10-4) gave up three hits and struck out five in just 78 pitches. The left-hander is now 2-0 with 11 shutout innings pitched against Milwaukee this year. Luke Jacksno pitched the ninth for his 17th save of the season.
Ryan Braun hit his 13th home run of the season in the sixth and Keston Hiura brought home the Brewers' other run on a deep drive to center that fell just beyond the outstretched glove of Acua Jr. The RBI triple pulled Milwaukee to within 3-2.
Christian Yelich had two hits on the night and added a stolen base, his 22nd of the season.
DODGERS 16, PHILLIES 2
PHILADELPHIA - Cody Bellinger hit his 32nd and 33rd homers, Clayton Kershaw struck out seven in six innings and the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Philadelphia Phillies 16-2 on Monday night.
Bellinger passed reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in homers and drew "M-V-P" chants from a large group of Dodgers fans who made the cross-country trip to Philly and nearly turned it into a home game for Los Angeles.
Kershaw (8-2) gave up one run and four hits and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.
Scott Kingery ripped a solo drive to left to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead, snapping an 0-for-9 slump with his 12 homer.
GIANTS 19, ROCKIES 2
DENVER - Brandon Crawford went 5 for 6 with two homers and tied a San Francisco team record with eight RBIs, and the Giants scored a season-high in runs in a 19-2 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Monday in the first game of a split doubleheader.
Mike Yastrzemski went 4 for 6 with a homer and Buster Posey also went deep for the Giants, who earned a rare victory at Coors Field in the makeup for a May 8 rainout. Crawford has eight home runs on the season.
It was just the fifth win in the Giants' past 25 games at the Rockies' ballpark, though San Francisco has been hot recently winning nine of its past 11.
Preserving his bullpen in the one-sided slugfest, Rockies manager Bud Black inserted first baseman Mark Reynolds to pitch the ninth. Reynolds allowed two runs and two hits. It was the third time in Rockies history that a position player had been used as a pitcher.
