Red-hot Pens skate past Islanders, 2-1

Photo by AP. Penguins' goalie Casey DeSmith makes a glove save during Monday night's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Casey DeSmith made 19 saves after starter Tristan Jarry's mysterious exit and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders 2-1 on Monday night.

Jarry left after the first period and DeSmith filled in by holding the Islanders at bay as Pittsburgh pulled even with New York for second place in the East Division by beating New York for the sixth time in eight meetings.

