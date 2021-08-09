CINCINNATI (AP) - Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Sunday for a four-game sweep.

Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season, including 7-0 at Great American Ball Park. Dating to last season, the Reds have won 13 of 14 games from Pittsburgh, and 12 straight at home.

Big weekend for Steelers
CANTON, Ohio - It was a Steelers-centric night at the Pro Football Hall of Fame with three Steelers among the 20 members of the 2020 class. And they saved the best for last.

Buccos on wrong end of 10-0 blowout

CINCINNATI (AP) - Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Steelers open preseason
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the first NFL preseason game in two years.

Alvarez a summer-winter medalist, US reaches baseball final
Alvarez a summer-winter medalist, US reaches baseball final

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Eddy Alvarez became only the third American to earn medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics when the United States beat defending-champion South Korea 7-2 Thursday night to gain a berth into this weekend’s gold medal game against host Japan.

Forest fires rage in Greece, threaten Olympics birthplace
Forest fires rage in Greece, threaten Olympics birthplace

  • By NIC DUMITRACHE and ELENA BECATOROS Associated Press

LIMNI, Greece (AP) — Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

Social media stars: A glance at Olympians who went big
Social media stars: A glance at Olympians who went big

  • By SYD FRYER Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — At the Tokyo Games, athletes have taken to social media in trailblazing ways — with high-profile results. Several Olympians from niche sports introduced themselves to America through viral videos, with TikTok the preferred platform.

Pirates drop series' finale with Brewers
Pirates drop series' finale with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

EXPLAINER: How sport climbing reached the Olympics
EXPLAINER: How sport climbing reached the Olympics

  • By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Basketball, baseball, tennis — the list goes on and on of Olympic sports nearly everyone has at least tried before. Watch those athletes in Tokyo on the TV and somewhere in the back of your mind, it’s easy to think: I could probably do that.

EXPLAINER: What happens when Olympics and politics collide?
EXPLAINER: What happens when Olympics and politics collide?

  • By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — For all the International Olympic Committee talks of staying neutral, its games have long proven to be essentially and sometimes overtly political — for the Games overall, and often for the athletes who are intended to entertain the world in a two-week global show.