Reds rough up Bucs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche preserved their chances to finish in first place in the West Division with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season, Juho Lammikko scored a short-handed goal, and the Florida Panthers secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the …
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test, once again raising questions about horse doping in the sport when the colt's blood sample was found to be in violation of the state's medication protocols for racehorses.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes while trainer Bob Baffert said Monday that he won’t attend the race to avoid being a distraction in the wake of scrutiny following the colt’s failed postrace drug test.
A decade ago, Albert Pujols won his second World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals. That same year, Justin Verlander was the American League MVP, and Miguel Cabrera won his first of three straight batting titles — the latter two would be accompanied by MVP honors of his own.
CHICAGO (TNS) - Their lineup bound together with glue, duct tape and a few stray pieces of bubble game, the Pirates were supposed to struggle scoring runs. They were definitely going to have trouble winning baseball games, especially at Wrigley Field, where they had dropped 17 of 19 dating b…
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Medina Spirit's victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport.
WALNUT, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn't catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at the USA Track and Field Golden Games on Sunday, finishing ninth out of nine but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from a similar injury, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday for its fifth straight win.