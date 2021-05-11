Reds rough up Bucs

AP Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings of work on Monday.

 Keith Srakocic

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It's been a tale of two Mitch Kellers all season. He started the year with a bad outing, and has alternated between good and bad in every start since.

On Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, Keller showcased the good and the bad in the same start.

+8
Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West
AP

Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

  • By W.G. RAMIREZ Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche preserved their chances to finish in first place in the West Division with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

AP

Driedger gets third shutout as Panthers beat Lightning 4-0

  • By PAUL GEREFFI Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season, Juho Lammikko scored a short-handed goal, and the Florida Panthers secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the …

+3
Medina Spirit heads to Preakness, minus trainer Bob Baffert
AP

Medina Spirit heads to Preakness, minus trainer Bob Baffert

  • By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes while trainer Bob Baffert said Monday that he won’t attend the race to avoid being a distraction in the wake of scrutiny following the colt’s failed postrace drug test.

+2
Pujols cut, Cabrera struggling and Verlander still sidelined
AP

Pujols cut, Cabrera struggling and Verlander still sidelined

  • By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer

A decade ago, Albert Pujols won his second World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals. That same year, Justin Verlander was the American League MVP, and Miguel Cabrera won his first of three straight batting titles — the latter two would be accompanied by MVP honors of his own.

Pens clinch top spot
Pens clinch top spot

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday.

+2
Pirates avoid sweep
Pirates avoid sweep

CHICAGO (TNS) - Their lineup bound together with glue, duct tape and a few stray pieces of bubble game, the Pirates were supposed to struggle scoring runs. They were definitely going to have trouble winning baseball games, especially at Wrigley Field, where they had dropped 17 of 19 dating b…

+5
DeGrom's injury scare continues, Mets win 5th straight
AP

DeGrom's injury scare continues, Mets win 5th straight

  • By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from a similar injury, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday for its fifth straight win.