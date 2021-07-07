PITTSBRUGH (AP) - Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night and a three-game winning streak.

Rookie Rodolfo Castro, recalled from Double-A Altoona before the game, worked an eight-pitch walk from Matzek (0-3) leading off the ninth.

Reynolds helps Bucs 'walk' past Braves

Shank trying to use IndyCar break to finalize future plans
Shank trying to use IndyCar break to finalize future plans

  By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A bright pink sheet hung near the entrance to the infield at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course congratulating local team owner Michael Shank on his Indianapolis 500 victory — another sign that Meyer Shank Racing is currently having a moment.