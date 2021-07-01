Rockies sweep Pirates out of Coors with 6-2 decision

AP photos Pittsburgh catcher Michael Perez tumbles after tagging out Colorado's Dom Nunez in the seventh inning.

 David Zalubowski

DENVER (AP) - Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Wednesday.

Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home. Colorado is just 6-31 on the road.

