PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said it's not "written in stone" this will be Ben Roethlisberger's final year with the team, even though the Steelers reworked their star quarterback's contract to enable him to come back for what appeared to be just one more season.
Roethlisberger took a $5 million pay cut and signed a one-year contract that expires after the 2021 season, though the deal includes four more voidable years that significantly lessens his salary-cap hit this season.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.
DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team released him about five hours later.
A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men's and women's Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women's basketball programs.
MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has told The Associated Press in a video interview that officials from her country “made it clear” that she would be kicked out of the national team and face punishment upon return to Belarus.
IZU, Japan (AP) — Everybody expected records to fall when the track cycling program began at the Tokyo Olympics, but nobody expected the German women's pursuit squad to shatter the mark held by the two-time and defending gold medalists from Britain. Or the Chinese to lower their team sprint …
NEW YORK (AP) — In a game delayed for several minutes while a bevy of groundskeepers tried to corral a scaredy cat in the outfield, the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Yankees newcomer Andrew Heaney to beat New York 7-1 Monday night.
By ACACIA CORONADO
Report for America/Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference could see the value of its television deal cut in half once Texas and Oklahoma bolt for the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Monday at a hearing of Texas lawmakers.
Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA’s free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball on his way to the Chicago Bulls while Chris Paul and Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams.