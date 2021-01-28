Rutherford resigns as Pens' GM

JIM RUTHERFORD

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a Hockey Hall of Famer who helped lead the team to a pair of Stanley Cup titles, resigned abruptly on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old Rutherford cited "personal reasons" in making the decision. He was under contract through the 2021-22 season.

