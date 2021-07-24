Sabres Power up; select Michigan defenseman 1st in NHL draft

OWEN POWER

NEW YORK (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the first pick in the NHL draft Friday night.

And Wolverines went first and second, with the expansion Seattle Kraken selecting center Matthew Bernier. It marks only the third time, and first since 1969 in which teammates went with the first two selections.

At surreal Olympics, a careful dance to push Tokyo tourism
National Sports
AP

At surreal Olympics, a careful dance to push Tokyo tourism

  • By CLAIRE GALOFARO AP National Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The tour bus arrived after nightfall at the closed museum’s back door. Its passengers climbed out with reflective yellow bands dangling from their media credentials so they could be easily identified as journalists in quarantine for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

What's in Watt's future?
National Sports

What's in Watt's future?

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - T.J. Watt proposed to Dani Rhodes, a professional soccer and his girlfriend of five years, two weeks ago. And if that old rule about spending at least two months salary on an engagement ring still applies, Watt was smart to pop the question when he did.

Swiatek, daughter of an Olympian, wins Tokyo tennis opener
National Sports
AP

Swiatek, daughter of an Olympian, wins Tokyo tennis opener

  • By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Having grown up listening to stories from her father about competing at the 1988 Olympics in rowing, then having won a bronze medal herself in doubles at the Summer Youth Olympics, Iga Swiatek had been thinking about competing at the Tokyo Games for some time.

National Sports
AP

Coyotes trade Ekman-Larsson to Canucks as NHL trades heat up

  • By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes pulled off a blockbuster trade in the hours leading up to the NHL draft, sending captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks for the No. 9 selection, a 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-rounder and three veteran…

Bauer appears in court over woman's sex assault allegations
National Sports
AP

Bauer appears in court over woman's sex assault allegations

  • By ANDREW DALTON Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court Friday to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start
National Sports
AP

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

  • By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Live at Budokan: Famed arena gets another Olympic spotlight
National Sports
AP

Live at Budokan: Famed arena gets another Olympic spotlight

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The Nippon Budokan sits serenely nestled in a verdant park at the heart of Tokyo. Visitors admire the elegant lines of its Buddhist temple-based design before they step into the graceful reverence of the arena, where countless martial arts champions have been crowned since it op…