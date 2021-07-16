Scoreboard

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Troy Polamalu can be elusive, if not reclusive. He avoids the public eye much like he once weaved through and away from would-be tacklers after picking off a pass in the secondary and heading for the opposing end zone.

Oosthuizen is first-round leader at British Open
SANDWICH, England (AP) - Jordan Spieth rolled in putts like it was 2017. Louis Oosthuizen put those runner-up finishes in the last two majors out of mind and soared to the top of the leaderboard. They gave the British Open a familiar feel on Thursday.

  • By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching the team with the idea, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

AP sources: Ogwumike denied by FIBA to play for Nigeria
  • By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams have been notified by FIBA that their petitions to play for Nigeria in the upcoming Olympics were denied because they played for the U.S. for too long, said two people familiar with the situation.

Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 27 by MLB
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by nearly two weeks through July 27 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert's NY suspension
  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge on Wednesday nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fai…

The Alt-Tour: pro cyclist tackles Tour de France for charity
  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

Of all the thousands of miles, dizzying days of suffering and countless moments of self-doubt, the one that sticks out most to Lachlan Morton came high in the Alps, where a monster day of cycling along the route of the Tour de France had left him burned and blistered and feeling despair.