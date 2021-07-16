Scoreboard

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - At the very least, it appears that Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been unable to scramble out of another prickly situation this offseason.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Troy Polamalu can be elusive, if not reclusive. He avoids the public eye much like he once weaved through and away from would-be tacklers after picking off a pass in the secondary and heading for the opposing end zone.
SANDWICH, England (AP) - Jordan Spieth rolled in putts like it was 2017. Louis Oosthuizen put those runner-up finishes in the last two majors out of mind and soared to the top of the leaderboard. They gave the British Open a familiar feel on Thursday.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brian Stuard shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead in the suspended first round of the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.
- By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.
MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot an 11-under 59 in best-ball play Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shifting power to conferences and campuses and reconsidering how schools are aligned.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
Sergio Garcia had broken 70 only once in his previous eight rounds at Royal St. George's, so he was particularly pleased with a 68 in the first round Thursday at the British Open.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
Phil Mickelson must have walked off Royal St. George's and wondered what hit him.
- By The Associated Press
Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
Bradley Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols and the U.S. men's basketball team said it will replace him on its roster at a later date.
- By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
Bryson DeChambeau’s new muscles were no match for the wind blowing in from the English Channel and the thick thatches of rough at Royal St. George’s.
LUZ ARDIDEN, France (AP) — After Tadej Pogacar won the final mountain stage of the Tour de France on Thursday to cement his grip on the race, the young Slovenian had four more climbs to complete.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching the team with the idea, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — As remarkable as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in delivering MVP-caliber performances during the NBA Finals while playing with an injured knee, there have been games in which he was good but not great.
- By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
SANDWICH, England (AP) — The majors finally had a degree of normalcy Thursday at Royal St. George's. Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth leading the way at the British Open felt pretty familiar, too.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers waited 32 years to win the World Series again. The road to a repeat championship is never easy, and they head into the second half of the season hoping the worst of the bumps along the way are behind them.
JERUSALEM (AP) — The owner of Israel's Beitar soccer club says he has called off a friendly match with Barcelona over its refusal to hold the event in contested Jerusalem.
- By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer
The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France said it was raided by French police on the eve of Thursday's stage.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker put on a spectacular shooting peformance through the first three quarters Wednesday night in the NBA Finals and seemed poised to help the Phoenix Suns take a commanding lead in the series.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams have been notified by FIBA that their petitions to play for Nigeria in the upcoming Olympics were denied because they played for the U.S. for too long, said two people familiar with the situation.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and the WNBA All-Star team beat the U.S. Olympic team 93-85 on Wednesday night in the league's All-Star Game.
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by nearly two weeks through July 27 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
NEW YORK (AP) — The television rating for baseball’s All-Star Game sank to a record low but viewers increased by 1%.
MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Nelly and Jessica Korda teamed to shoot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Wednesday for a share of the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge on Wednesday nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fai…
- By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference would certainly benefit from an expanded College Football Playoff and likely never be left out again.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
Of all the thousands of miles, dizzying days of suffering and countless moments of self-doubt, the one that sticks out most to Lachlan Morton came high in the Alps, where a monster day of cycling along the route of the Tour de France had left him burned and blistered and feeling despair.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
One of Dustin Johnson's best traits is a short memory, and given some of the misfortune he's had in the majors, he needs it.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
It's hard for Duncan Keith to say goodbye to yesterday.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Ohio coach Frank Solich had one of the great second acts in college football history.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars said Wednesday that coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by lawyers for Black players suing former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle for discrimination.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The post-Trevor Lawrence era begins at Clemson with the Tigers still the prohibitive favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for a seventh consecutive season.
SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of “Burglary Domestic Violence.”
- By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
SANDWICH, England (AP) — The unwanted milestone Lee Westwood has been creeping toward is finally here.
- By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said with the Tokyo Olympics opening in just over a week.
- By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr., Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado and the rest of the All-Stars certainly got needled over their new threads.
DENVER (AP) - A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too.
