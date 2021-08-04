Scoreboard

- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half to help the U.S. beat Australia 79-55 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Ricky Rubio's Olympics ended on the same day his time with the Cavaliers began.
NEW YORK (AP) - Alan Faneca cracked open a fresh notebook at the start of each of his 13 NFL seasons and diligently filled it throughout the year with anything he thought might help him.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said it's not "written in stone" this will be Ben Roethlisberger's final year with the team, even though the Steelers reworked their star quarterback's contract to enable him to come back for what appeared to be just one more season.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — There were 49 NBA players at the Tokyo Games when the Olympics started.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers fans waited a long time to let José Altuve and the Houston Astros know just how they felt about possibly being cheated out of a 2017 World Series championship.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin broke her world record Wednesday and won the Olympic 400-meter-hurdles gold, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over rival Dalilah Muhammad.
- By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Coming into the Olympics, Alice Dearing made a huge impact in the debate over ways to make swimming a more diverse sport.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw were part of the same draft class. Now they get to be on the same team.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
-
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ricky Rubio's Olympics ended on the same day his time with the Cavaliers began.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after fellow starter Gerrit Cole was sidelined by the virus.
DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team released him about five hours later.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer
-
A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men's and women's Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women's basketball programs.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
-
The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging.
- By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Pro Football Writer
-
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Luis Scola expected to be in the game competing until the buzzer sounded, because that's how he always played.
- By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
-
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — It was billed a star-studded race that anyone could win.
- By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles returned to the competition at the Tokyo Olympics in style, and will leave with another medal.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — There is definitely a UConn flavor to the women’s basketball being played in the Tokyo Games.
- By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing.
MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has told The Associated Press in a video interview that officials from her country “made it clear” that she would be kicked out of the national team and face punishment upon return to Belarus.
- By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
-
KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Olympics may be the last major soccer tournament for some of the biggest stars on the U.S. women's national team, including forward Carli Lloyd.
- By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
-
Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was never seeking the attention that inevitably came with becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Back and forth they went, the reigning Olympic champions from the U.S. on one side, the reigning Basketball World Cup champions from Spain on the other.
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer's five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers, like most NFL teams, enter the draft with a group of players they'd like to find a way to land with their first pick.
- By MARK LONG AP Sports Writer
-
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christina Dressel began organizing the room long before the NBC cameras started rolling.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark by .76.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
-
IZU, Japan (AP) — Everybody expected records to fall when the track cycling program began at the Tokyo Olympics, but nobody expected the German women's pursuit squad to shatter the mark held by the two-time and defending gold medalists from Britain. Or the Chinese to lower their team sprint …
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday.
- By LARRY FLEISHER Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — In a game delayed for several minutes while a bevy of groundskeepers tried to corral a scaredy cat in the outfield, the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Yankees newcomer Andrew Heaney to beat New York 7-1 Monday night.
- By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/Associated Press
-
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference could see the value of its television deal cut in half once Texas and Oklahoma bolt for the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Monday at a hearing of Texas lawmakers.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
- By The Associated Press
-
A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA’s free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball on his way to the Chicago Bulls while Chris Paul and Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police investigate report of missing teen
-
Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Crawford tornado confirmed
-
Venango sees uptick in cases
-
Truck hits CATA bus in Oil City
-
Man charged with DUI, drug possession
-
Police aim to slam brakes on aggressive driving behavior
-
Carrying on tradition
-
Overnight News: Man dies in Clarion County crash
Recent Ads
Polk - Huge garage sale 1207 Polk Cutoff Thur, Fri & …
Store Manager Clarion University Store Position Details: …
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Found behind Clarion Cemetery. Professional photo back li…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Truck hits CATA bus in Oil City
-
Man charged with DUI, drug possession
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Mercer County business owner sentenced in tax evasion case
-
Allegheny Boulevard crash
-
Franklin man waives hearings in assault, strangulation cases
-
No injuries in Richland Township crash
-
Driver flees crash site
-
Weekend vehicle crashes
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Warden at NYC federal jail charged with killing husband
-
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died
-
Washington, DC, is back to requiring masks be worn indoors
-
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
-
Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway
-
Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate
-
Pelosi, Schumer to huddle with Biden on voting legislation
-
'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist
-
Capitol attack hearing: 'Kill him,' racial slurs and more
-
Congress passes bill to fund Capitol security, Afghan visas