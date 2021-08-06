Scoreboard

CINCINNATI (TNS) - Over the past seven weeks, while the Pirates bullpen had struggled to find traction, Wil Crowe began to take his season in a different direction, showing signs of consistent production.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the first NFL preseason game in two years.
- By JENNA FRYER AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Set the alarm for Day 14 of the Tokyo Games and watch Allyson Felix attempt to win a 10th track and field Olympic medal over breakfast. Then stay up late to catch the U.S. men's basketball team play for the gold.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
-
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a 15-year lease extension at Progressive Field, keeping them at their downtown ballpark through 2036 and ending speculation the franchise would relocate.
- By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
-
All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — A five-minute burst of action near the backstretch of the Olympic track served up the perfect snapshot of what is going right, and all that is going wrong, for the U.S. track and field team in Tokyo.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
-
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Eddy Alvarez became only the third American to earn medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics when the United States beat defending-champion South Korea 7-2 Thursday night to gain a berth into this weekend’s gold medal game against host Japan.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Game on the line, chance for gold on the line, and Slovenia's Klemen Prepelic thought he had a layup that would have given Slovenia the win.
- By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
-
KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals and the United States won the bronze medal in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Australia on Thursday.
- By NIC DUMITRACHE and ELENA BECATOROS Associated Press
-
LIMNI, Greece (AP) — Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
- By SYD FRYER Associated Press
-
TOKYO (AP) — At the Tokyo Games, athletes have taken to social media in trailblazing ways — with high-profile results. Several Olympians from niche sports introduced themselves to America through viral videos, with TikTok the preferred platform.
- By CLAIRE GALOFARO Associated Press
-
TOKYO (AP) — In the darkest days of the pandemic, Evita Griskenas was stuck practicing in her parents’ Illinois basement, occasionally breaking lightbulbs as she tossed clubs and hoops through the air and cartwheeled to catch them.
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris enjoys a challenge.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in his Dodgers debut and got plenty of offensive support as Los Angeles hit four home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Wednesday night, capping a contentious two-game series.
TOKYO (AP) — Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the last skateboarding gold from the Tokyo Games on Thursday, breaking what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — A slow exchange left the American 4x100-meter relay team in an all-too-familiar spot at the Olympics on Thursday — out of medal contention.
- By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six solid innings, Juan Lagares raced home from second base on a wild pitch for the lead with the two-way standout at the plate, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night.
- By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Basketball, baseball, tennis — the list goes on and on of Olympic sports nearly everyone has at least tried before. Watch those athletes in Tokyo on the TV and somewhere in the back of your mind, it’s easy to think: I could probably do that.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
- By JENNA FRYER AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — The action on Day 13 of the Tokyo Games will feature track and field, with medals in the men's 400-meter final, the men's and women's 4x100 relays and the women's 400 meters.
- By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have season-ending surgery on his right hip, finishing off an injury-plagued second year in Southern California.
- By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
-
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — If you’re looking for stars during Hall of Fame enshrinement week, concentrate on the museum itself and the inductions this weekend.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
-
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is a “work in progress,” but he has nothing but affection for the man Gutekunst drafted as his possible replacement: backup Jordan Love.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
-
American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco vehemently denied that his league has ever “plotted” with ESPN to undermine another conference by poaching its schools.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Perhaps the world's next sprint star wasn't so hard to find after all.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Wake up. Take a coronavirus test. Go to an empty arena. Practice or play a game. Return to the hotel. FaceTime family and friends who they’ve been separated from for weeks. Watch other games on television. Sleep.
- By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Weightlifters are among the most vocal athletes at the Olympics, letting out screams as they lock out at the top of a lift: “ahhhhhh!"
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — They believe they are the best basketball team at the Olympics, too good to consider anything but gold.
- By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — For all the International Olympic Committee talks of staying neutral, its games have long proven to be essentially and sometimes overtly political — for the Games overall, and often for the athletes who are intended to entertain the world in a two-week global show.
- By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
-
Eight years ago, in a report the NCAA asked Big East commissioner Val Ackerman to write, she recommended the men's and women's Final Fours be played at the same venue on the same weekend.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half to help the U.S. beat Australia 79-55 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Ricky Rubio's Olympics ended on the same day his time with the Cavaliers began.
NEW YORK (AP) - Alan Faneca cracked open a fresh notebook at the start of each of his 13 NFL seasons and diligently filled it throughout the year with anything he thought might help him.
