Scoreboard

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - If you're looking for stars during Hall of Fame enshrinement week, concentrate on the museum itself and the inductions this weekend.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris enjoys a challenge.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in his Dodgers debut and got plenty of offensive support as Los Angeles hit four home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Wednesday night, capping a contentious two-game series.
TOKYO (AP) — Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the last skateboarding gold from the Tokyo Games on Thursday, breaking what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events.
TOKYO (AP) — A slow exchange left the American 4x100-meter relay team in an all-too-familiar spot at the Olympics on Thursday — out of medal contention.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six solid innings, Juan Lagares raced home from second base on a wild pitch for the lead with the two-way standout at the plate, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night.
TOKYO (AP) — Basketball, baseball, tennis — the list goes on and on of Olympic sports nearly everyone has at least tried before. Watch those athletes in Tokyo on the TV and somewhere in the back of your mind, it’s easy to think: I could probably do that.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
TOKYO (AP) — The action on Day 13 of the Tokyo Games will feature track and field, with medals in the men's 400-meter final, the men's and women's 4x100 relays and the women's 400 meters.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have season-ending surgery on his right hip, finishing off an injury-plagued second year in Southern California.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is a “work in progress,” but he has nothing but affection for the man Gutekunst drafted as his possible replacement: backup Jordan Love.
American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco vehemently denied that his league has ever “plotted” with ESPN to undermine another conference by poaching its schools.
TOKYO (AP) — Perhaps the world's next sprint star wasn't so hard to find after all.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Wake up. Take a coronavirus test. Go to an empty arena. Practice or play a game. Return to the hotel. FaceTime family and friends who they’ve been separated from for weeks. Watch other games on television. Sleep.
TOKYO (AP) — Weightlifters are among the most vocal athletes at the Olympics, letting out screams as they lock out at the top of a lift: “ahhhhhh!"
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — They believe they are the best basketball team at the Olympics, too good to consider anything but gold.
TOKYO (AP) — For all the International Olympic Committee talks of staying neutral, its games have long proven to be essentially and sometimes overtly political — for the Games overall, and often for the athletes who are intended to entertain the world in a two-week global show.
Eight years ago, in a report the NCAA asked Big East commissioner Val Ackerman to write, she recommended the men's and women's Final Fours be played at the same venue on the same weekend.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half to help the U.S. beat Australia 79-55 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) - Alan Faneca cracked open a fresh notebook at the start of each of his 13 NFL seasons and diligently filled it throughout the year with anything he thought might help him.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said it's not "written in stone" this will be Ben Roethlisberger's final year with the team, even though the Steelers reworked their star quarterback's contract to enable him to come back for what appeared to be just one more season.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — There were 49 NBA players at the Tokyo Games when the Olympics started.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers fans waited a long time to let José Altuve and the Houston Astros know just how they felt about possibly being cheated out of a 2017 World Series championship.
TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin broke her world record Wednesday and won the Olympic 400-meter-hurdles gold, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over rival Dalilah Muhammad.
TOKYO (AP) — Coming into the Olympics, Alice Dearing made a huge impact in the debate over ways to make swimming a more diverse sport.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw were part of the same draft class. Now they get to be on the same team.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ricky Rubio's Olympics ended on the same day his time with the Cavaliers began.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after fellow starter Gerrit Cole was sidelined by the virus.
DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team released him about five hours later.
A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men's and women's Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women's basketball programs.
The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging.
