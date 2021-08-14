Scoreboard

NEW YORK (AP) - ESPN will be using young broadcasters as part of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a person familiar with the deal.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It was only five years ago when the Steelers came to Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2016 season and were embarrassed by the Eagles, 34-3, and their rookie quarterback, Carson Wentz.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The quote came from Joe Haden's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Joe wants to finish his career with the Steelers if possible."
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Dwayne Haskins continued his push for the backup quarterback spot, throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
NEW YORK (AP) - Already identified by its U.S. Open heritage, Oakmont Country Club was named the second "anchor" course for the U.S. Open in an announcement Wednesday that includes bringing nine Opens for men and women to Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin liked what he saw from his three backup quarterbacks during the Hall of Fame game last Thursday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-0 on Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick let his on-field play do the talking during his first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Mike Lange is stepping away from the booth.
CANTON, Ohio - It was a Steelers-centric night at the Pro Football Hall of Fame with three Steelers among the 20 members of the 2020 class. And they saved the best for last.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler acknowledged that linebacker T.J. Watt isn't practicing because he has yet to sign a long-term contract.
CINCINNATI (AP) - Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Sunday for a four-game sweep.
CINCINNATI (AP) - Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Take a look at this roster:
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - A few years after the Steelers made him a second-round pick, James Washington is ready to continue his career elsewhere.
CINCINNATI (TNS) - Over the past seven weeks, while the Pirates bullpen had struggled to find traction, Wil Crowe began to take his season in a different direction, showing signs of consistent production.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the first NFL preseason game in two years.
TOKYO (AP) — Set the alarm for Day 14 of the Tokyo Games and watch Allyson Felix attempt to win a 10th track and field Olympic medal over breakfast. Then stay up late to catch the U.S. men's basketball team play for the gold.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a 15-year lease extension at Progressive Field, keeping them at their downtown ballpark through 2036 and ending speculation the franchise would relocate.
All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
TOKYO (AP) — A five-minute burst of action near the backstretch of the Olympic track served up the perfect snapshot of what is going right, and all that is going wrong, for the U.S. track and field team in Tokyo.
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Eddy Alvarez became only the third American to earn medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics when the United States beat defending-champion South Korea 7-2 Thursday night to gain a berth into this weekend’s gold medal game against host Japan.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Game on the line, chance for gold on the line, and Slovenia's Klemen Prepelic thought he had a layup that would have given Slovenia the win.
KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals and the United States won the bronze medal in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Australia on Thursday.
LIMNI, Greece (AP) — Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
TOKYO (AP) — At the Tokyo Games, athletes have taken to social media in trailblazing ways — with high-profile results. Several Olympians from niche sports introduced themselves to America through viral videos, with TikTok the preferred platform.
TOKYO (AP) — In the darkest days of the pandemic, Evita Griskenas was stuck practicing in her parents’ Illinois basement, occasionally breaking lightbulbs as she tossed clubs and hoops through the air and cartwheeled to catch them.
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - If you're looking for stars during Hall of Fame enshrinement week, concentrate on the museum itself and the inductions this weekend.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris enjoys a challenge.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in his Dodgers debut and got plenty of offensive support as Los Angeles hit four home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Wednesday night, capping a contentious two-game series.
TOKYO (AP) — Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the last skateboarding gold from the Tokyo Games on Thursday, breaking what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events.
TOKYO (AP) — A slow exchange left the American 4x100-meter relay team in an all-too-familiar spot at the Olympics on Thursday — out of medal contention.
