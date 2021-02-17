Serena moves into semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Serena Williams was not pleased with the way her play suddenly was slipping in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
After one mistake against No. 2 seed Simona Halep - who won the last time they played each other - Williams pointed at her racket strings and made a sour face, as if to indicate it wasn't her fault. After another, Williams looked up at her guest box with palms up and asked, "What is happening?"
DALLAS (AP) — The wintry blast causing misery across Texas has prompted the postponement of an NBA game in Dallas, a second consecutive NHL game and disrupted the college basketball schedule for a number of teams.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars postponed a second consecutive game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday after further consultation with city officials over widespread power outages attributed to extreme winter weather.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sharply criticized the NBA following Monday night's win over Cleveland, saying players put on the trading block by teams are being treated unfairly.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - After Jessica Pegula earned her first trip to a Grand Slam quarterfinal, the daughter of the owners of Buffalo's NFL and NHL franchises scribbled on the screen of an Australian Open courtside TV camera: "Hi Mom, Hi Dad. See u next rnd Jen B."
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders Monday night despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia 81-60 on Monday night in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars postponed their home game Monday night against the Nashville Predators after a request from city officials not to play because of the impact extreme winter weather had on the area.
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will make center Andre Drummond inactive for upcoming games as they pursue a trade for him, a person familiar with the team's plans told The Associated Press on Monday.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 122-105 on Sunday night in a game where Lakers forward Anthony Davis hobbled from the court after appearing to re-aggravate his sore right Achilles.
DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Portland in the final minute after a big Dallas rally, and the Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic in a 121-118 victory over the Mavericks on Sunday night.