Seventh-inning meltdown sinks Bucs

Photo by AP. Pirates' outfielder Ben Gamel makes a running catch on a ball hit by Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff during the fourth inning.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4 on Friday night.

The Brewers tied a franchise record by drawing six walks in the seventh-inning rally that put them ahead for good. They also walked six times in an inning May 19, 1977, against Toronto and Sept. 21, 2006, against San Francisco.

