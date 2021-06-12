Seventh-inning meltdown sinks Bucs

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4 on Friday night.
The Brewers tied a franchise record by drawing six walks in the seventh-inning rally that put them ahead for good. They also walked six times in an inning May 19, 1977, against Toronto and Sept. 21, 2006, against San Francisco.
PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out eight, hit two doubles at the plate and pushed through an injury scare to lead the Los Angeles Angels past the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday night.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Even more than most Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster likely could be anywhere in the world as he prepares for another season, but he's here in Pittsburgh as the team goes through OTAs on the South Side.
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4 on Friday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
DALY CITY, Calif (AP) — Danielle Kang birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, the tour’s second straight event on the San Francisco Peninsula.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after six scoreless innings Friday night with right flexor tendonitis, a troubling diagnosis for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner amid a historically dominant season.
When the Montreal Canadiens were one goal away from being eliminated in the first round, and then again when they were one goal away from reaching the Stanley Cup semifinals, Cole Caufield set up the overtime winner each time.
BURTON-ON-TRENT, England (AP) — What should be the perfect opening to England’s European Championship campaign — in its home stadium on a scorching summer afternoon — instead carries an element of trepidation about the reception the players will receive from their own fans.
PARIS (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas went from way ahead to suddenly stuck in a five-set struggle against Alexander Zverev at the French Open on Friday before emerging to earn his first berth in a Grand Slam final.
ROME (AP) — Postponed by a year, the biggest sporting event since the coronavirus brought the world to a halt kicks off Friday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome — a milestone both for European and world sports.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points and the Utah Jazz forced nine straight misses down the stretch to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the postseason to break a tie late in the second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Game 6 of their second-round series on Thursday night to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals.
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Irish rookie Leona Maguire shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Lake Merced to take the first-round lead in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, the tour's second straight event on the San Francisco Peninsula.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday night in Game 3 after two blowout losses in New York.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game and Oklahoma won its fifth national championship, beating Florida State 5-1 in the Women's College World Series on Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.
The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week by the league commissioners who manage the postseason system.