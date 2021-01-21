Sexton leads Cavs past Nets in double OT

CLEVELAND (AP) - Kyrie Irving returned from his personal "pause" to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets gave up 42 to Collin Sexton and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Sexton scored 15 points in the second OT - most of them over Irving - for the Cavs, who outplayed the Nets all night. Sexton dropped two 3-pointers and fed Taurean Prince for another in a span of 55 seconds as Cleveland put away Brooklyn.

+6
Irving returns, but new-look Nets beaten by Cavs in 2 OTs
Irving returns, but new-look Nets beaten by Cavs in 2 OTs

  • By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets gave up 42 to Collin Sexton and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.

AP source: Springer agrees to $150M, 6-year deal with Jays

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Mets fire Porter after 38 days for explicit texts in 2016
Mets fire Porter after 38 days for explicit texts in 2016

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter lasted just 38 days as New York Mets general manager, fired for cause Wednesday about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Padres eye Musgrove in trade with Pirates
Padres eye Musgrove in trade with Pirates

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Padres are adding yet another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal.

AP source: Jon Lester, Nats agree to deal, pending physical

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Left-hander Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle in place for a one-year contract, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press.

3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals
3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals

  • By DENNIS PASSA AP Sports Writer

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has ruled out any change in the best-of-five set format for men’s singles matches at the season-opening tennis major as three more COVID-19 cases were reported among the international arrivals for the tournament.