Six officials out of NCAA tourney after 1 tests positive

DAN GAVITT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Six officials won't be working the NCAA Tournament because one tested positive for COVID-19 and five others were deemed close contacts after arriving in Indianapolis.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt confirmed the details Tuesday. CBS Sports first reported that the officials received permission to leave for dinner together when their rooms weren't ready and no food was available as they arrived at their hotel.

Shaq Barrett stays with Bucs on 4-year, $72 million deal
Shaq Barrett stays with Bucs on 4-year, $72 million deal

  • By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Linebacker Shaquil Barrett has agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are aren’t wasting time doing whatever’s necessary to retain key components of their Super Bowl-winning roster.

Truex Jr. takes Phoenix
Truex Jr. takes Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Joey Logano has won a few times at Phoenix Raceway and knows a good restart when he feels one. With 25 laps to go Sunday, he got a good run on the green flag, dipped down low on the dogleg and felt great.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66
Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard - stolen, he claimed, by the judges - that he never fought again.

Fewer brackets but same number plan bets on March Madness
Fewer brackets but same number plan bets on March Madness

  • By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fewer Americans expect to fill out brackets for the NCAA's college basketball tournament this year, but the overall number of people making bets on March Madness should remain about the same as the last time the tournament was held, according to the gambling indust…