PHOENIX (AP) - Caleb Smith pitched 6 2/3 stellar innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer for the second straight game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Monday night.

It was a nice bounce-back outing for Smith (3-6), who was rocked for nine earned runs in one inning during a 22-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers just before the All-Star break. The left-hander even earned his first career stolen base, surprising the Pirates by getting a huge jump and swiping second.

Smith's pinch 3-run HR in 9th rallies Dodgers past Giants
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Will Smith connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from five runs down to defeat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Tuesday night in the second game of a pivotal series between NL West rivals.

Steelers ink linebacker Ingram

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green to one-year deals Tuesday.

Softball gets delayed Tokyo Olympics underway in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics got underway after a one-year delay when Japan pitcher Ukiko Ueno started Australia's Michelle Cox with a ball at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday (8:02 p.m EDT Tuesday ) to open the women's softball tournament before a nearly empty Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

Oakland OKs terms for $12B ballpark but A's aren't happy
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics, but it's unclear if the vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francis…

Posey comes through in return as Giants defeat Dodgers 7-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Buster Posey and Wilmer Flores hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, Thairo Estrada had a key double in the seventh and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 in the opener of a pivotal four-game series between the NL West rivals.