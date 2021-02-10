More than a decade after Annika Sorenstam won her last LPGA Tour event, she's ready to tee it up again.

The LPGA Tour announced on Twitter the 50-year-old Sorenstam has committed to play the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for Feb. 25-28 on her home course of Lake Nona.

Chiefs' Mahomes to undergo surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery this week on the turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs, likely sidelining him for the start of the offseason program but ensuring he'll be ready well before training camp.

Nadal rolls in Australia
National Sports

Nadal rolls in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Facing a break point late in the third set, Rafael Nadal sprinted to his left and hit a running forehand winner from way out wide.

MLB opens harassment hotline after Porter, Callaway scandals
National Sports
AP

MLB opens harassment hotline after Porter, Callaway scandals

  • By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has created a hotline for people not employed by the league or teams to report harassment or discrimination after New York Mets general manager Jared Porter and Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway were accused of sending lewd text messages …

Australian Open's hard quarantine 'took a toll' on players
National Sports
AP

Australian Open's hard quarantine 'took a toll' on players

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer

Being stuck for two weeks in a Melbourne hotel room with windows that wouldn’t open “really took a toll” on Victoria Azarenka in the leadup to the Australian Open, the Grand Slam tournament’s two-time champion explained after she had trouble breathing during a first-round loss.

AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes to have surgery on toe injury
National Sports
AP

AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes to have surgery on toe injury

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery this week on the turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs, likely sidelining him for the start of the offseason program but ensuring he'll be ready well before training camp.

Sullivan named Steelers' QB coach
National Sports

Sullivan named Steelers' QB coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their remaining coaching vacancies on Monday, hiring longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their quarterback coach, Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach and Matt Tomsho as quality control coach.

MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders, runners on 2nd in extras
National Sports
AP

MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders, runners on 2nd in extras

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players' association.

Bucs, Lightning, Rays transform Tampa Bay into Titletown
National Sports
AP

Bucs, Lightning, Rays transform Tampa Bay into Titletown

  • By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fans, many of them of them not wearing masks, poured into downtown streets and packed bars and nightclubs around the city to celebrate another professional sports title for Tampa Bay, which is building a reputation as a home of champions.

Bucs crowned Champions!
National Sports

Bucs crowned Champions!

TAMPA BAY (AP) - The long-downtrodden Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kings of the NFL again thanks to Tom Brady and the championship pedigree he brought over from New England - along with two former Patriots teammates who starred with him in Super Bowl 55.