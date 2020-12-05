Spence set to face Garcia in first fight since car crash

AP Errol Spence Jr. will defend his welterweight championship tonight against Danny Garcia.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Errol Spence Jr. changed his lifestyle after escaping serious injury in a high-speed car wreck that led to misdemeanor drunken driving charges in Dallas and could have derailed a promising boxing career.

The welterweight champion moved out of downtown Dallas for a quieter life in the suburbs and got back to training once doctors cleared him to keep fighting. Now it's time for Spence to get back in the ring.

