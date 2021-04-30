Friday, April 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

National Sports

Guentzel lifts playoff-bound Pens past Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal 2:11 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in a result that clinched both teams' place in the playoffs.

National Sports
AP

Chattanooga assistant fired over tweet sues to get job back

  • By TERESA M. WALKER AP Sports Writer

A Chattanooga football assistant coach fired over a social media post disparaging the state of Georgia and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams is suing to get his job back along with back pay and damages. He contends his First Amendment rights were violated.

+2
When Spoelstra and Popovich face off, the respect is clear
National Sports
AP

When Spoelstra and Popovich face off, the respect is clear

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The postgame routine between San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra is almost always the same. A handshake or embrace near midcourt at the final buzzer. They exchange a few words. They laugh. And then the coaches head off in opposite directions.