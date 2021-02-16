Tuesday, February 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 16, 2021 @ 3:16 am
Tuesday, February 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Third-ranked Michigan and fourth-ranked Ohio State have found themselves atop the crowd of teams chasing unbeatens Gonzaga and Baylor.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - After Jessica Pegula earned her first trip to a Grand Slam quarterfinal, the daughter of the owners of Buffalo's NFL and NHL franchises scribbled on the screen of an Australian Open courtside TV camera: "Hi Mom, Hi Dad. See u next rnd Jen B."
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Michael McDowell was glued to Brad Keselowski's bumper, watching and waiting for his chance to win the Daytona 500.
Tuesday, February 16
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders Monday night despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia 81-60 on Monday night in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka advanced Tuesday to a potential semifinal showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open.
UConn, South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville are in line for the top seeds of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Highly touted Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is foregoing the rest of the Blue Devils' season and declaring for the NBA draft.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars postponed their home game Monday night against the Nashville Predators after a request from city officials not to play because of the impact extreme winter weather had on the area.
Parties may be part of NBA All-Star weekend next month.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forward Anthony Davis' injured Achilles tendon is not ruptured, and he will be reevaluated when the Los Angeles Lakers return from their road trip.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are taking another step in their rebuilding process, planning to part ways with Blake Griffin.
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
UConn is back in a familiar spot: at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston College fired basketball coach Jim Christian on Monday with three weeks left in his seventh season.
Gonzaga and Baylor lead an unchanged quartet atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Kansas has returned to the rankings at No. 23 after a one-week absence.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will make center Andre Drummond inactive for upcoming games as they pursue a trade for him, a person familiar with the team's plans told The Associated Press on Monday.
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Central Florida is close to a deal to make former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn the Knights’ next coach.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted Monday he is ready for the challenge of turning his team around after a tough period both on and off the field.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):
DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI on Monday after re-aggravating a sore right Achilles late in the first half of a 122-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have stayed afloat by showing a remarkable ability to rally late. Forced to protect a rare third-period lead, they didn't let the opportunity go to waste.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 122-105 on Sunday night in a game where Lakers forward Anthony Davis hobbled from the court after appearing to re-aggravate his sore right Achilles.
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to their sixth straight victory, beating the Orlando Magic 109-90 on Sunday night.
DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Portland in the final minute after a big Dallas rally, and the Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic in a 121-118 victory over the Mavericks on Sunday night.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Vincent Kriechmayr matched two legends of Alpine skiing at the world championships Sunday by adding downhill gold to the super-G title he won three days ago.
Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James was warned Saturday for violating the NBA's anti-flopping rule after a play in which the superstar appeared to fall dramatically with little or no contact.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — So good for so long lately, Naomi Osaka was just one point from the end of her lengthy winning streak, one point from leaving the Australian Open with a loss to Garbiñe Muguruza.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points, Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half and 19th-ranked Creighton's offense was at its high-tempo best in a 86-70 rout of No. 5 Villanova on Saturday.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth holed out from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach, the start of a stunning turnaround that took him from two shots behind to a two-shot lead Saturday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR received warnings — “Go Woke, Go Broke” — from every corner of the internet last summer. Fans said they didn't want to hear about social justice, and banning the Confederate flag at racetracks would drive them from the sport forever.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa's balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Austin Reaves scored four of his 28 points in the final minute of the second overtime and No. 12 Oklahoma held off No. 14 West Virginia 91-90 on Saturday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Busch dropped a cinematic short two days before the Daytona 500 that blew the budget, featured a Vanilla Ice cameo and hinted at his NASCAR retirement.
Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Everything was perfect — the snow, the course, Cortina’s renowned bluebird weather.
Kaillie Humphries is headed into the final day of the major international sliding season with a chance at another world championship.
The Caring Place Personal Care seeks Wellness Nurse. Full…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …
We thank all of you who were so supportive during the rec…
$100 Reward Lost (2) 25’ tie down chains and 1 set of tir…
Complete Locksmith course with manuals & blanks, etc.…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Franklin City Council will consider the following bill fo…