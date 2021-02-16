Tuesday, February 16

Pegula, Brady to meet in quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - After Jessica Pegula earned her first trip to a Grand Slam quarterfinal, the daughter of the owners of Buffalo's NFL and NHL franchises scribbled on the screen of an Australian Open courtside TV camera: "Hi Mom, Hi Dad. See u next rnd Jen B."

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have stayed afloat by showing a remarkable ability to rally late. Forced to protect a rare third-period lead, they didn't let the opportunity go to waste.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR received warnings — “Go Woke, Go Broke” — from every corner of the internet last summer. Fans said they didn't want to hear about social justice, and banning the Confederate flag at racetracks would drive them from the sport forever.