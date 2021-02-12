Friday, February 12
AUTO RACING
Friday, February 12
AUTO RACING
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers knew exactly what was coming when Carmelo Anthony got rolling for Portland.
Thursday
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Friday, February 12
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry knocked down 10 3-pointers on the way to 40 points and also contributed eight rebounds and five assists, leading the Golden State Warriors past the undermanned Orlando Magic 111-105 on Thursday night.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open will be allowed to continue but without crowds for at least five days after the Victoria state government imposed a lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka matched her best Grand Slam showing by advancing to a possible fourth-round showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay looked just as good Thursday at Pebble Beach as the last round he played 18 days ago.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized a three-year deal with NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer.
WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal will be held out of a game for rest for the first time this season, sitting out Washington's matchup with the New York Knicks on Friday.
The death of Dale Earnhardt from a crash during the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 is considered the darkest day in the history of NASCAR. The 20th anniversary of his death is coming up on Feb. 18 and the stock car racing community is noting that his legacy includes dramatic improvements i…
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of a former Iowa assistant accused of racism, saying Thursday he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.”
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
A pandemic could not stop some college football programs from spending millions to change football coaches.
The Toronto Raptors aren’t going back to Toronto this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven Negro Leagues have been recommended for major league status by a task force of the Society for American Baseball Research.
BERLIN (AP) — Matthew Hoppe looks like he's just getting started.
Complete with a flexed bicep emoji, Gareth Bale posted a seemingly encouraging fitness update to his 43.7 million followers on Instagram ahead of Tottenham’s final training session before an FA Cup match at Everton.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami dashed to gold in the women’s super-G at the skiing world championships Thursday, and Mikaela Shiffrin took bronze in her first speed race in more than a year.
For the G League Ignite, it was a beginning.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - New number, new day, new time, same result for Hendrick Motorsports.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ron Hextall, Pittsburgh Penguin. Yeah, it might take some getting used to.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James hit the tying 3-pointer late in regulation and then broke up the Thunder's final possession in overtime to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their sixth consecutive victory, 114-113 over Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 46 points, hitting nine of Chicago's franchise-record 25 3-pointers, and the Bulls cooled off the New Orleans Pelicans with a 129-116 victory Wednesday night.
TOKYO (AP) — The long saga of Yoshiro Mori appears to be near the end.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Shelby Rogers' long, slow climb up the rankings is gaining momentum, and she's into the third round at the Australian Open for the first time.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports once again dominated Daytona 500 qualifying with a sweep of the front row for its 14th pole and sixth in the last seven years.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest from the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):
BOSTON (AP) — Billy Conigliaro, the first-ever Red Sox draft pick who started out in the Boston outfield with star-crossed brother Tony and later spent years taking care of him after a heart attack, died Wednesday. He was 73.
DALLAS (AP) — The NBA said Wednesday the national anthem will be played in arenas “in keeping with longstanding league policy” after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed he had decided not to play it before his team's home games this season.
The all-American matchup at the Australian Open between Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka ended in the middle of the night in the United States, which meant few back home saw their entertaining five-set marathon.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty acquired Natasha Howard from the Seattle Storm as part of a three-team trade Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins finalized their $13 million, one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz on Wednesday, retaining the most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shortstop Didi Gregorius and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a $28 million, two-year contract on Wednesday.
Taylor Heinicke hoped an impressive performance in his playoff debut would keep him in the NFL.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has resigned after more than 20 years, the team's latest move in an offseason of upheaval.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin hates it. Marta Bassino gets nervous about it. Michelle Gisin, on the other hand, doesn’t mind.
ATLANTA (AP) — A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store owned by Shaquille O'Neal was engulfed in flames early Wednesday, heavily damaging the structure.
U.S. Olympic viewers who have long clamored to view the opening ceremony live when it hasn't been in North America will finally get their wish.
