Friday, February 12

AUTO RACING

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Pens steal win from Isles
National Sports

Pens steal win from Isles

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

+7
AP Was There: Earnhardt killed in 2001 Daytona 500 crash
National Sports
AP

AP Was There: Earnhardt killed in 2001 Daytona 500 crash

  • By The Associated Press

The death of Dale Earnhardt from a crash during the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 is considered the darkest day in the history of NASCAR. The 20th anniversary of his death is coming up on Feb. 18 and the stock car racing community is noting that his legacy includes dramatic improvements i…

+5
LeBron leads Lakers past Thunder again in OT, 114-113
National Sports
AP

LeBron leads Lakers past Thunder again in OT, 114-113

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James hit the tying 3-pointer late in regulation and then broke up the Thunder's final possession in overtime to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their sixth consecutive victory, 114-113 over Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

NBA reiterates anthem policy as Mavs' Cuban bucks tradition
National Sports
AP

NBA reiterates anthem policy as Mavs' Cuban bucks tradition

  • By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The NBA said Wednesday the national anthem will be played in arenas “in keeping with longstanding league policy” after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed he had decided not to play it before his team's home games this season.

Twins finalize $13M contract with DH Nelson Cruz
National Sports
AP

Twins finalize $13M contract with DH Nelson Cruz

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins finalized their $13 million, one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz on Wednesday, retaining the most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons.