Stanford survives scare from South Carolina, 66-65

Photo by AP. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (left) fights for a loose ball with Stanford's Kiana Williams.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Haley Jones scored 24 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 32 seconds left, to help Stanford beat South Carolina 66-65 on Friday night and advance to the women's NCAA Tournament championship game.

It's Stanford's first trip to the title game since 2010, which was also in San Antonio. The Cardinal lost to UConn in that contest, 53-47.

National Sports
AP

Houston police says it's investigating Texans QB Watson

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said Friday.

+2
Bucs win season opener
National Sports

Bucs win season opener

CHICAGO (AP) - Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh's relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Thursday on a chilly opening day.

+4
Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL
National Sports
AP

Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP National Writer

A trio of men's basketball players asked NCAA President Mark Emmert during a video call Thursday to abide by, and enforce, Title IX gender equity rules and to create a waiver that would let college athletes start earning money from use of their names, images and likenesses this year.