HARRISBURG (AP) - As Pennsylvania approached 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, several professional, semi-professional, amateur and college sports teams have submitted plans to the state Department of Health to have fans in the stands, the agency said.
The Wolf administration declined to reveal which organizations, teams or colleges have submitted plans, or whether it has approved any. But it said it continues to discourage spectators or fans from attending games to prevent transmission of the virus.