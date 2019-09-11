PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without fullback and special teams captain Rosie Nix for Sunday's visit by Seattle.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Nix is dealing with a knee injury sustained in a 33-3 loss to New England in the opener. Nix did not play an offensive snap against the Patriots and the Steelers struggled to convert a series of short-yardage situations in the second and third quarters while getting blown out on the road, though Tomlin downplayed Nix's absence as a factor.