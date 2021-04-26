PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger's running mates are vanishing. At least on the football field. Tight end Vance McDonald retired in January. Longtime Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey followed suit a few weeks later.
Roethlisberger, at least for now, isn't going anywhere. The 39-year-old restructured his contract to make it more team friendly and ensure he could stick around for an 18th season. The move freed up a little - emphasis on little - money to keep the likes of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Cam Sutton.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gregory Polanco homered and had three hits, Clay Holmes and the bullpen held down the scuffling Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a successful trip by beating Minnesota 6-2 Sunday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger's running mates are vanishing. At least on the football field. Tight end Vance McDonald retired in January. Longtime Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey followed suit a few weeks later.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. scored on Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, and the San Diego Padres rallied from a late six-run deficit for an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 33 points in his latest return from injury, Kyrie Irving had 34 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119 on Sunday in a matchup of two of the NBA's top teams.
ATLANTA (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched a one-hitter in a seven-inning shutout, Stephen Vogt and Kole Calhoun homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Oakland's 13-game winning streak ended Sunday as Austin Hays hit a pair of home runs, starter John Means had another stellar performance and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Athletics 8-1.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager's two-run single in the sixth inning provided the go-ahead runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame another two-homer night by Fernando Tatis Jr. to defeat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Saturday.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 18 points and 13 assists and the Dallas Mavericks overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Los Angeles 108-93 on Saturday night in Lakers star Anthony Davis' second game back from a long injury absence.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alli Stumler had a season-high 26 kills, the biggest coming on the final point of the match, and Kentucky won its first national championship in women's volleyball with a four-set victory over Texas on Saturday night.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Sprong scored twice in injured Alex Ovechkin’s place on Washington’s top line , Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves and the Capitals beat the New York Islanders 6-3 Saturday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole was one pitch better than Shane Bieber in a heavyweight matchup of aces as Rougned Odor and Aaron Hicks homered off Cleveland's Cy Young winner in the fifth inning, giving the New York Yankees a 2-1 win over the Indians on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open on Saturday for her 10th LPGA Tour title, chipping in for birdie on the par-3 12th in an early back-nine burst and getting up-and-down for par on the last.
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes Saturday to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a one-shot lead at 19-under 197 into the final round of the Zurich Classic.
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s president insists all 12 clubs that signed up for the ill-fated Super League are still bound by contract to launching the controversial breakaway of Europe’s elite soccer teams.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett added 25 points and 12 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Banners bearing slogans calling for the removal of Liverpool's American ownership were on view outside Anfield before the team's Premier League match against Newcastle as English soccer fans continued to show their dissatisfaction about the aborted Super League proj…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit two homers at Dodger Stadium on the 22nd anniversary of his father hitting two grand slams in one inning at the same park, and the San Diego Padres earned their third straight victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-1 on Friday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton busted out of his slump with two rocketed home runs — one with the highest exit velocity this season — and New York connected four times, sending the Yankees to a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving just missed a triple-double despite an awful shooting night, Joe Harris scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets regained first place in the Eastern Conference with a 109-104 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.