ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Bills coach Sean McDermott wouldn't go as far as to describe Mike Tomlin's sometimes gruff demeanor as intimidating.

"I just think he's got a real good personality and a good way with words," McDermott said, referring to the Steelers coach, whom he's known since the two were teammates at William & Mary. "He always has a way of putting a buzz on the verbiage he uses.

Davis powers Pitt to victory

ATLANA (AP) - Vincent Davis rushed for a career-best 247 yards, including a 74-yard scamper on the first play of the game and a late touchdown that clinched Pittsburgh's 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night.

Michigan cancels showdown with Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in its program, Michigan canceled its annual showdown with Ohio State on Tuesday as college football lurches toward the end of the season without one of its cornerstone rivalry games.