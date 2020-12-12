ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Bills coach Sean McDermott wouldn't go as far as to describe Mike Tomlin's sometimes gruff demeanor as intimidating.
"I just think he's got a real good personality and a good way with words," McDermott said, referring to the Steelers coach, whom he's known since the two were teammates at William & Mary. "He always has a way of putting a buzz on the verbiage he uses.
The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench’s personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he’s been friends since 1967.
ATLANA (AP) - Vincent Davis rushed for a career-best 247 yards, including a 74-yard scamper on the first play of the game and a late touchdown that clinched Pittsburgh's 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs, with their star quarterback and seemingly endless playmakers around him, should rightfully feel good about their chances of scoring a touchdown whenever they get their hands on the ball.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Olmedo, who won the Wimbledon and Australian Championships singles titles in 1959 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, has died. He was 84.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — French soccer player Antoine Griezmann ended his affiliation with Huawei on Thursday, saying there are “strong suspicions” that the Chinese tech giant has contributed to the repression of the mostly Muslim minority Uighurs.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee heeded calls from American athletes by announcing Thursday that it won’t sanction them for raising their fists or kneeling on the medals stand at next year’s Tokyo Games and beyond.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Stewards at Santa Anita have dismissed complaints filed by the California Horse Racing Board involving the post-race drug tests of Triple Crown winner Justify and another horse in 2018, both of whom were trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jackson, Tennessee, lost its Double-A baseball team for next season, one of 40 cities dropped as professional affiliates as Major League Baseball went through with its plan to cut to 120 farm teams.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller scored twice in his international debut, Ayo Akinola got a goal in his first game and the United States overwhelmed El Salvador 6-0 on Wednesday night in its fourth and final exhibition of the pandemic-shortened year.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the “amazing” moves the Milwaukee Bucks have made to improve the team, but the two-time reigning MVP stopped short Wednesday of saying he would sign a supermax contract extension offer.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ray Perkins, who replaced Hall of Famer Bear Bryant as Alabama’s football coach and started the transition with the New York Giants that led to two Super Bowl titles, died Wednesday in Tuscaloosa. He was 79.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Less than two years ago, Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl. The big game was played in his hometown, and the Los Angeles Rams' opponents were led by one of his coaching idols.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in its program, Michigan canceled its annual showdown with Ohio State on Tuesday as college football lurches toward the end of the season without one of its cornerstone rivalry games.