Steelers hoping Green can follow in Dawson's footsteps

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.
But, during the offseason, coach Chuck Noll called him into the office and told Dawson he was being switched to center. He was going to replace nine-time Pro Bowler Mike Webster, who was released following the 1988 season.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Central Division first-round playoff series.
ATLANTA (AP) — Inspired by Kevin Pillar's return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of relievers to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Tuesday night.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference’s first play-in game Tuesday night.
White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Yermín Mercedes made a “big mistake” when he crushed a 3-0 pitch from infielder Willians Astudillo for a solo homer in the ninth inning of Monday night's 16-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rennie Stennett, part of the first all-Black and Latino starting lineup in major league history with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game, has died. He was 72.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is expected be sidelined for six to eight weeks because of a strained right calf, a setback that could keep him out through the All-Star break.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The short-handed Indiana Pacers will be down at least one more player for Tuesday night's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets after forward Caris LeVert entered the league's health and safety protocol.
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Brooks Koepka’s preparation for the PGA Championship included playing the AT&T Byron Nelson last week in Texas — just to see if he could walk 18 holes without pain in his surgically repaired right knee.
PARMA, Italy (AP) — Serena Williams’ disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball. The Mets say Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early.